Homeowners impacted by Sandy say they now owe money to New York Rising
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Ten years after Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes across Long Island's shoreline, many people claim they are being victimized all over again.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday, some homeowners are being told they suddenly owe tens of thousands to a relief program that was supposed to help them rebuild."It was devastating," Scott Guven said.Scott and Merrill Guven's dream home in Lindenhurst was ravaged by the storm in 2012. They got partial help to rebuild."Our flood insurance is the only one that paid us," Scott Guven said.A decade later, they say they are relieved they did not apply for...
City Eyes Hill Factory Sale For $350K
The city plans to sell the publicly owned portion of a vacant Grant Street factory building to a local developer who is looking to build up to 140 new apartments, mostly for renters over the age of 50. Local land-use commissioners heard those plans last Thursday night during a special...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
Suffolk Police to hold property auction Oct. 19
The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the department’s property section, located at 30 Yaphank Avenue in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and...
riverheadlocal.com
Southampton Town Board approves purchase of two blighted properties in Flanders
The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion Sept. 27 when the Southampton Town Board held a hearing on the acquisition of the Griffing property in Flanders. It’s going for $2.34 million, and the town will use money from the Community Preservation Fund for the purchase. The CPF is a dedicated fund, originally designed to be used for open space, agricultural and historic protection.
ALERT CENTER: Woman wanted for stealing handbag, money from Commack yard sale
According to police, the woman stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane on Sept. 17.
Milford man launches mobile school for making New Haven-style pizza
Every Monday night, Zabski holds classes at a pizzeria in New Haven, where he teaches people how to make the dough and the sauce, assemble the pizza, then bake and launch it.
Police: Email scam costs Garden City man down payment meant for his first home
Eager homebuyers are becoming the latest victims of email scams. It cost one Garden City man a down payment meant for his first home.
News 12
Suffolk Legislature votes to bring back ShotSpotter program
The Suffolk County Legislature voted unanimously Tuesday to bring back the controversial ShotSpotter program. The gunshot detection program was discontinued in 2019 due to an alleged disproportionate impact to communities of color. Officials say the restoration of ShotSpotter will help protect residents as gun violence is on the rise in...
Plainview Boutique Owner Nabbed For Trademark Counterfeiting, Police Say
A New York woman has been charged with trademark counterfeiting after thousands of fake labels for such high-end brands as Gucci and Prada were allegedly found at her boutique. Long Island resident Lindsay Castelli, age 31, of Smithtown, surrendered to the Nassau County Asset Forfeiture Unit on Friday, Oct. 7,...
27east.com
Salons Merge, With Style, in Hampton Bays
When the Ponquogue Avenue building in Hampton Bays where his grandmother, then his mother, and then he ran a salon was put up for sale, Darren Ottati called his friend... more. Not since the heady days of the original “Cops and Cones” program during the 2004 ... by Joseph P. Shaw.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $5.9 Million Supportive Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of Mercy Gardens, a $5.9 million supportive housing development in Central Islip, in Suffolk County. Supported with $5.2 million in state funding, this project created 19 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals and families. "We are making unprecedented investments in...
Popular catering hall Chateau Briand to close by end of year, state filing shows
The Scotto brothers also own and operate The Fox Hollow and The Somerley, both in Woodbury.
Funding For ShotSpotter Detection System Approved In Suffolk County After Increase In Shootings
Following a significant increase in shootings, the Suffolk County Legislature has approved funding to restore the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. The Legislature approved the funding on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for the technology that was discontinued in 2019, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced. According to the DA's Office, shooting...
'An Out-Of-Body Experience': East Northport Woman Claims $3M Lottery Prize
A Long Island woman discussed the shock she experienced when she realized she won a $3 million lottery prize. Josephine Julich, of East Northport, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s "X Series 50X" scratch-off game, NY Lottery just announced. "Winning this jackpot felt like an out-of-body...
Closures Of Long Island Expressway Stretch In Huntington Scheduled For Pavement Resurfacing
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is set to close for pavement resurfacing. The westbound LIE (I-495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 51 (State Route 231) and Exit 48 (Round Swamp Road) in Huntington beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation said.
stupiddope.com
New York City’s Uncle Budd Launches On Demand Weed Delivery App
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
Principal testifies that school filed multiple CPS reports regarding Valva brothers
The principal also says that the boys were potty trained initially and then were sent to school in pullups the following year and sometimes in urine-soaked clothes.
Police: Bank in Commack robbed by man disguised as woman
A bank in Commack was robbed Saturday by a man dressed in women’s clothing.
Man Accused of Robbing Commack Bank
A Bay Shore man was arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Commack, Suffolk County police said Monday. George Swanton, 62, dressed as a woman to rob the Teachers Federal Cedit Union at 10 Venderbilt Motor Parkway. He was charged with third-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the Oct. 8 robbery.
