CBS New York

Homeowners impacted by Sandy say they now owe money to New York Rising

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Ten years after Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes across Long Island's shoreline, many people claim they are being victimized all over again.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday, some homeowners are being told they suddenly owe tens of thousands to a relief program that was supposed to help them rebuild."It was devastating," Scott Guven said.Scott and Merrill Guven's dream home in Lindenhurst was ravaged by the storm in 2012. They got partial help to rebuild."Our flood insurance is the only one that paid us," Scott Guven said.A decade later, they say they are relieved they did not apply for...
New Haven Independent

City Eyes Hill Factory Sale For $350K

The city plans to sell the publicly owned portion of a vacant Grant Street factory building to a local developer who is looking to build up to 140 new apartments, mostly for renters over the age of 50. Local land-use commissioners heard those plans last Thursday night during a special...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
riverheadlocal.com

Southampton Town Board approves purchase of two blighted properties in Flanders

The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion Sept. 27 when the Southampton Town Board held a hearing on the acquisition of the Griffing property in Flanders. It’s going for $2.34 million, and the town will use money from the Community Preservation Fund for the purchase. The CPF is a dedicated fund, originally designed to be used for open space, agricultural and historic protection.
News 12

Suffolk Legislature votes to bring back ShotSpotter program

The Suffolk County Legislature voted unanimously Tuesday to bring back the controversial ShotSpotter program. The gunshot detection program was discontinued in 2019 due to an alleged disproportionate impact to communities of color. Officials say the restoration of ShotSpotter will help protect residents as gun violence is on the rise in...
27east.com

Salons Merge, With Style, in Hampton Bays

When the Ponquogue Avenue building in Hampton Bays where his grandmother, then his mother, and then he ran a salon was put up for sale, Darren Ottati called his friend... more. Not since the heady days of the original “Cops and Cones” program during the 2004 ... by Joseph P. Shaw.
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $5.9 Million Supportive Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of Mercy Gardens, a $5.9 million supportive housing development in Central Islip, in Suffolk County. Supported with $5.2 million in state funding, this project created 19 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals and families. "We are making unprecedented investments in...
Daily Voice

Funding For ShotSpotter Detection System Approved In Suffolk County After Increase In Shootings

Following a significant increase in shootings, the Suffolk County Legislature has approved funding to restore the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. The Legislature approved the funding on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for the technology that was discontinued in 2019, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced. According to the DA's Office, shooting...
stupiddope.com

New York City’s Uncle Budd Launches On Demand Weed Delivery App

In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
HuntingtonNow

Man Accused of Robbing Commack Bank

A Bay Shore man was arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Commack, Suffolk County police said Monday. George Swanton, 62, dressed as a woman to rob the Teachers Federal Cedit Union at 10 Venderbilt Motor Parkway. He was charged with third-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the Oct. 8 robbery.
