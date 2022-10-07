ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes

Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed

As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Cost of living: Couple narrowly beat mortgage rates rise

First-time house buyers who got a mortgage just weeks before interest rates shot up have said buying is "scary" at the moment. Morgan Luff, 23, and Ewan Anderson, 27, are buying a house in Caldicot, Monmouthshire. They secured a 3.6% interest rate mortgage, but the average rate has now gone...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Oct. 11, 2022: Rates Trend Upward

A number of important mortgage rates rose over the past week. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also floated higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Considering an Annuity? Now’s the Time to Act

Note: This article is available to everyone, but I also periodically write columns offering specific investing advice that are available to members only. If you’re not already a member of Money Talks News, please join. Not only does your membership support our journalism, you also get lots of additional benefits, like ad-free reading, free books, course discounts and much more. And it’s cheap: just $5/month. I hope advice columns like this one alone are worth that much! Learn more here.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

9 reasons why your credit score has suddenly dropped

Checking your credit score and seeing that it’s dropped can feel scary and disappointing. Why the sudden change?. While you may have questions about what’s going on, there are several reasons as to why your score may have gone down. The first thing to be aware of is that credit scores aren’t static numbers. Rather, they’re ever-changing and get updated about every month. Many factors impact whether they go up or down.
BUSINESS

