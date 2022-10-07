Read full article on original website
Chicago Red Stars Players Want Owner Removed
More fallout is coming from the U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigation into systemic abuse and sexual misconduct in the NWSL. Chicago Red Stars players have called on owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake after the report — launched following allegations against former Portland Thorns and North Carolina coach Paul Riley — revealed Whisler repeatedly dismissed allegations against former Red Stars coach Rory Dames.
ESPN Nearing New Partnership Deal with DraftKings
The family-oriented Walt Disney Co. has been gradually dipping its toes into sports betting with ESPN. Now it could be diving head-first into the lucrative industry, say sources. ESPN and sports betting giant DraftKings are close to signing an exclusive deal that would greatly expand the Worldwide Leader’s sports gambling...
Dustin Johnson Claims $18M LIV Golf Individual Championship
Since defecting for $125 million in June, Dustin Johnson has proven to be one of LIV Golf’s strongest assets — and now has the accolades and prize money to back it up. With a 15th-place finish at LIV’s Bangkok Invitational this past weekend, Johnson has secured enough points to clinch the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship ahead of the final regular-season event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
TBT Enterprises Launches $1M Soccer Tournament
The creators of The Basketball Tournament are taking their high-stakes format of sports competition to the pitch. On Tuesday, TBT Enterprises announced The Soccer Tournament (TST) — a soccer version of its signature $1 million, winner-takes-all tournament. It is set to get underway in June 2023. TST will follow...
Tickets Skyrocketing for Undefeated Alabama-Tennessee Matchup
The crew of ESPN “College GameDay” aren’t the only ones flocking to Knoxville, Tennessee, for this Saturday’s matchup between the Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday afternoon, prices ranged from $300 to more than $1,000 a piece on both StubHub and Ticketmaster — not including fees.
Timbers, Thorns Lose Deals Following NWSL Investigation
Two soccer clubs are losing deals following the release of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s investigation into the NWSL’s alleged misconduct. Alaska Airlines is redirecting money from the Portland Thorns and Timbers to the NWSL Players Association’s Support the Players National Emergency Trust and local youth sports. The...
WWE Will Use A Campus Recruiting Tour To Grow Its NIL Program
In the past year, WWE created an NIL program called “Next In Line,” a growing pipeline for college athletes to sign full-time contracts upon graduation. Multiple athletes from earlier classes have joined WWE, and 25 more are in the NIL program now. But the company isn’t stopping there....
Goodell Floats Permanent NFL Teams in London, European Division
The NFL’s visits to London have gone well enough for the league to toy with the idea of adding a permanent team — or two — there. Prior to the New York Giants’ 27-20 win over the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that London could support full-time teams.
Fanatics Making Sports Betting Push into 15 to 20 States
Fanatics is making its long-awaited push into sports betting at the start of next year. “We’re going to start launching in January,” said Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin at the Sports Business Journal World Congress of Sports. Rubin said Fanatics would be in around “15 to 20 states” by...
Bronny James, Caitlin Clark Headline Nike’s Latest NIL Deals￼
Nike has inked five more name, image, and likeness deals with two standout women’s college basketball players — Stanford’s Haley Jones and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark — as well as three top high school prospects including Bronny James, the company announced on Monday. Since signing UCLA...
