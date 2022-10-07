Since defecting for $125 million in June, Dustin Johnson has proven to be one of LIV Golf’s strongest assets — and now has the accolades and prize money to back it up. With a 15th-place finish at LIV’s Bangkok Invitational this past weekend, Johnson has secured enough points to clinch the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship ahead of the final regular-season event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

GOLF ・ 14 HOURS AGO