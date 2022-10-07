ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Red Stars Players Want Owner Removed

More fallout is coming from the U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigation into systemic abuse and sexual misconduct in the NWSL. Chicago Red Stars players have called on owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake after the report — launched following allegations against former Portland Thorns and North Carolina coach Paul Riley — revealed Whisler repeatedly dismissed allegations against former Red Stars coach Rory Dames.
ESPN Nearing New Partnership Deal with DraftKings

The family-oriented Walt Disney Co. has been gradually dipping its toes into sports betting with ESPN. Now it could be diving head-first into the lucrative industry, say sources. ESPN and sports betting giant DraftKings are close to signing an exclusive deal that would greatly expand the Worldwide Leader’s sports gambling...
Dustin Johnson Claims $18M LIV Golf Individual Championship

Since defecting for $125 million in June, Dustin Johnson has proven to be one of LIV Golf’s strongest assets — and now has the accolades and prize money to back it up. With a 15th-place finish at LIV’s Bangkok Invitational this past weekend, Johnson has secured enough points to clinch the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship ahead of the final regular-season event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
TBT Enterprises Launches $1M Soccer Tournament

The creators of The Basketball Tournament are taking their high-stakes format of sports competition to the pitch. On Tuesday, TBT Enterprises announced The Soccer Tournament (TST) — a soccer version of its signature $1 million, winner-takes-all tournament. It is set to get underway in June 2023. TST will follow...
Timbers, Thorns Lose Deals Following NWSL Investigation

Two soccer clubs are losing deals following the release of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s investigation into the NWSL’s alleged misconduct. Alaska Airlines is redirecting money from the Portland Thorns and Timbers to the NWSL Players Association’s Support the Players National Emergency Trust and local youth sports. The...
Goodell Floats Permanent NFL Teams in London, European Division

The NFL’s visits to London have gone well enough for the league to toy with the idea of adding a permanent team — or two — there. Prior to the New York Giants’ 27-20 win over the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that London could support full-time teams.
