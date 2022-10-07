Read full article on original website
iPhone 13 over iPhone 14? Here's why Apple's older phone is the better buy
The iPhone 14 is a solid phone, but one that makes only modest changes. With the iPhone 13 available at a discounted price, there's a case to be made for saving your money and opting for an older model.
It's already end of the road for Google Maps Assistant Driving Mode
Thankfully Google is better at navigating actual roads than its own product roadmap
As Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch just doesn’t cut it
The Pixel Watch is finally here, and for all the hype that it once generated, the final product seems way off the bullseye. But make no mistake; this is definitely a Pixel smartwatch, complemented by a standout curvy design and a generous serving of neat software perks. Contents. But the...
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
iPhone owners are getting this cool free Google upgrade
Google delivers more useful app widgets than you can wave a Lock Screen at
Tech Bytes: New Google phones
Google has unveiled its first smartwatch as well as the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first phones to use Google’s new microchip. They retail for about $600 and $900 respectively. The new Pixel Watch comes with a Fitbit built in. All three will […]
Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone under $600
Google’s stagnation with the Pixel line these last few years had many of us wondering when or if Google would ever start taking its in-house smartphones seriously again. Well, Google is back and swinging for the fences with the bold, brainy, and beautifully-priced Pixel 6.
How to turn on Google Chrome's dark mode on desktop or mobile devices
To turn on dark mode in Google Chrome, go to Settings on Windows or System Preferences on Mac. On iPhone, go to Settings > Display & Brightness and select Dark in the Appearance section. On Android, go to Settings > Theme and select Dark or System Default. While running your...
Google (finally) announces the Pixel Watch, starting at $350
Google’s Pixel Watch has been in the works for years, and Google’s been quite happy to drop hints about what it’s been cooking up. (Admittedly, having an employee leave a prototype in a restaurant will also help knock some of the wind out of any surprise you may have planned.) Today, however, is the first time that Google has really lifted the lid on its new flagship wearable, and the first time we can see if it can make up for so many false starts in the watch race.
Google reportedly has very high hopes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Google has reportedly requested more than 8 million units for its Pixel 7 series, the company's biggest order to date for its flagship phones.
Google's Pixel Tablet has a charging speaker dock that turns it into a smart screen
Google has talked about its Pixel Tablet before, and at its Made by Google hardware event today, the tech giant shared some more details about the device, including that it will have a charging speaker dock. The dock will give the tablet more functionality, allowing you to use manage your...
The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?
It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7
Google is looking to up its smartphone game with the Pixel 7, the latest entrant in a competitive corner of personal electronics where it has traditionally been a bit player. "Google has the potential to become a long-term player in the smartphone market," said Bjørhovde.
Pixel 7 Pro Hands-On: Google's Unexpected Challenge To iPhone 14 Pro Max
There's a sense of familiarity about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google's latest Android smartphones may only have made their official debut today, but the search giant's decision to effectively spoil the surprise — rather than leave that entirely to the leak merchants — months in advance means the two new handsets feel much more like known quantities than rival announcements manage to land as. Factor in the subtle evolution of Google's Pixel design language, and you can't be blamed for wondering exactly what you should be excited about, here.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything you need to know and how to order
Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
Every new device Google announced at its Pixel 7 launch event
The latest Made by Google launch event took place on Thursday morning, and as expected, the Pixel 7 was the star of the show. But that wasn’t the only device to make its debut at the event. If you want to know more about all of the big hardware announcements from Made by Google ’22, we’ve got you covered in this post.
6 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
This week, it was reported that the current iPhone SE will be the last iPhone to have Touch ID — it'll be Face ID or nothing moving forward. Google held its big hardware event where it officially announced its newest Pixel smartphone and first Pixel smartwatch. And it looks like if you want to watch 4K videos on YouTube, you're soon going to have to pay.
Google Is Embracing Apple's Strategy Of Customization — But At A Lower Price
Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL recently unveiled the Pixel 7 smartphone series and the very first Pixel Watch. With Google’s entry into the smartwatch space, comparisons are being drawn with Apple Inc.'s AAPL long-standing product watch portfolio. What Happened: Google unveiled its first wearable device rival to the Apple Watch...
Google Takes Another Dig At Apple Regarding RCS
Google is at it again. The company has taken another subtle dig at Apple for the lack of RCS support on iPhones. This time around, it was in front of hundreds of spectators at its Made by Google event last week, and millions more watching at home. It expectedly didn’t take Apple’s name, but the reference was obvious.
Meta finds 400 mobile apps out to steal Facebook login info
Meta will notify at least 1 million Facebook users that their login information may have been stolen if they downloaded one of hundreds of malicious mobile apps. Driving the news: Meta’s security team published a report this morning detailing how more than 400 mobile apps posed as innocuous tools, such as photo editors, to get people to share their Facebook login credentials.
