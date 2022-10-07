ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

As Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch just doesn’t cut it

The Pixel Watch is finally here, and for all the hype that it once generated, the final product seems way off the bullseye. But make no mistake; this is definitely a Pixel smartwatch, complemented by a standout curvy design and a generous serving of neat software perks. Contents. But the...
PC Magazine

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
abc27 News

Tech Bytes: New Google phones

Google has unveiled its first smartwatch as well as the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first phones to use Google’s new microchip. They retail for about $600 and $900 respectively. The new Pixel Watch comes with a Fitbit built in. All three will […]
Business Insider

How to turn on Google Chrome's dark mode on desktop or mobile devices

To turn on dark mode in Google Chrome, go to Settings on Windows or System Preferences on Mac. On iPhone, go to Settings > Display & Brightness and select Dark in the Appearance section. On Android, go to Settings > Theme and select Dark or System Default. While running your...
Engadget

Google (finally) announces the Pixel Watch, starting at $350

Google’s Pixel Watch has been in the works for years, and Google’s been quite happy to drop hints about what it’s been cooking up. (Admittedly, having an employee leave a prototype in a restaurant will also help knock some of the wind out of any surprise you may have planned.) Today, however, is the first time that Google has really lifted the lid on its new flagship wearable, and the first time we can see if it can make up for so many false starts in the watch race.
Android Police

The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?

It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
SlashGear

Pixel 7 Pro Hands-On: Google's Unexpected Challenge To iPhone 14 Pro Max

There's a sense of familiarity about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google's latest Android smartphones may only have made their official debut today, but the search giant's decision to effectively spoil the surprise — rather than leave that entirely to the leak merchants — months in advance means the two new handsets feel much more like known quantities than rival announcements manage to land as. Factor in the subtle evolution of Google's Pixel design language, and you can't be blamed for wondering exactly what you should be excited about, here.
BGR.com

Every new device Google announced at its Pixel 7 launch event

The latest Made by Google launch event took place on Thursday morning, and as expected, the Pixel 7 was the star of the show. But that wasn’t the only device to make its debut at the event. If you want to know more about all of the big hardware announcements from Made by Google ’22, we’ve got you covered in this post.
Gear Patrol

6 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

This week, it was reported that the current iPhone SE will be the last iPhone to have Touch ID — it'll be Face ID or nothing moving forward. Google held its big hardware event where it officially announced its newest Pixel smartphone and first Pixel smartwatch. And it looks like if you want to watch 4K videos on YouTube, you're soon going to have to pay.
Android Headlines

Google Takes Another Dig At Apple Regarding RCS

Google is at it again. The company has taken another subtle dig at Apple for the lack of RCS support on iPhones. This time around, it was in front of hundreds of spectators at its Made by Google event last week, and millions more watching at home. It expectedly didn’t take Apple’s name, but the reference was obvious.
Axios

Meta finds 400 mobile apps out to steal Facebook login info

Meta will notify at least 1 million Facebook users that their login information may have been stolen if they downloaded one of hundreds of malicious mobile apps. Driving the news: Meta’s security team published a report this morning detailing how more than 400 mobile apps posed as innocuous tools, such as photo editors, to get people to share their Facebook login credentials.
