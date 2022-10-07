Read full article on original website
Sewer rehabilitation project underway on Mishawaka Avenue
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A sewer rehabilitation project began on Mishawaka Avenue Tuesday. Tuesday’s repairs took place between Webster Street and Clay Street. There will be lane and parking restrictions during the process. Weather permitting, crews will continue the process eastward down Mishawaka Avenue over the next two days...
Portion of Red Arrow Highway closed in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A portion of Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County is closed this week. The highway is closed between John Beers Road and St. Joseph Avenue. The closure will last around one week to complete the installation of new utilities for new building construction. There will...
SB Common Council approves 2023 budget
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Smoother streets are in the future for more South Bend city residents. That’s after the common council passed the 2023 budget on Monday, which includes fully funding the third year of Mayor James Mueller’s “Rebuilding Our Streets” plan. The 2023 budget...
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen man has died after drowning in Lake Michigan over the weekend. Douglas Tolle, 56, was taking a kite surfing lesson near Washington Park Beach in LaPorte County Saturday evening. The department of natural resources says Tolle began struggling in the water and was unconscious when others reached him.
First Alert Forecast
Fire leads to home exploding in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Cass County homeowner was seriously hurt after his home exploded Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 67000 block of Valley Road in Porter Township shortly before 9 a.m. on a report of a house fire. The fire led to the home exploding.
Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation
Michigan City officials investigating pair of early Sunday house fires
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City fire officials are investigating a pair of house fires that happened early Sunday morning. Firefighters were first called to a home on Ohio Street around 3:30a.m. About 45 minutes into fighting that fire, they were called to another house fire along E. Home Street.
A new neighborhood is headed for Nappanee
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - R Yoder Construction has announced a new neighborhood!. The new development is called Wellfield Community, and construction could begin as soon as next year. According to their website, the new neighborhood will be within walking distance of Northwood High School! Those interested can apply for...
New LED video displays coming to Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field might be home to a minor league ballclub, but it is getting a major upgrade!. The stadium will have a brand-new LED display for next year. The new main video display will feature a 128 percent increase in size over the previous display.
City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is facing a lawsuit stemming from a deadly crash two years ago. On Dec. 2, 2020, Mishawaka Police pursued a suspect after seeing a door that had been kicked in at a nearby home. After giving chase for less than a minute, officers say the suspect’s vehicle hit a car at E. 13th Street and Spring Street.
3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a home in Mishawaka on Monday night. First responders were called to the scene of a car-into-home accident in the 400 block of Russ Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Our reporter on scene has said there appear to be two cars involved in the altercation.
Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a police presence responded to serve a warrant at Village Green Mobile Home Park in Mishawaka. According to authorities, the Roseland Police Department was serving a warrant in the 1500 block of Pheasant Run for a person of interest in connection to a shooting at Quality Inn on Monday. A SWAT truck was on scene. The suspect was not located.
Homeowner talks after being injured in car-into-home accident
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It happened in the 400 block of Russ Avenue around 10 p.m., Monday Night. According to the affected homeowner, Danny Lawhorn, a car ran the stop sign at the corner of the intersection, t-boned another car, and sent it spinning into the house on the corner.
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka restaurant is on probation after the St. Joseph County Department of Health found numerous health code violations during a recent inspection. The health department went to Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill after receiving complaints of people getting sick. An inspector visited the restaurant in...
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
Michigan City man injured after getting shot inside house
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting, stemming from an apparent home invasion in Michigan City. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were sent to the 1000 block of W. 7th Street for a shots-fired call involving a man hit by gunfire Monday night around 6:30 p.m. After an investigation, authorities believe a suspect entered the home before firing several rounds into the property, hitting the victim in the leg.
IU South Bend professor: Upcoming election important for Hoosiers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert Elizabeth Bennion sat down with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Bennion previewed some of the important races happening in the Hoosier State, like the race for the U.S....
First Alert Weather
Michiana celebrates Columbus Day
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - October is Italian Heritage Month, and with Monday being Columbus Day, the community came together to celebrate the Italian explorer. At Central Park in Mishawaka, over 100 attendees recognized the adversity immigrants face when coming to the United States and honored the determination of their ancestors.
