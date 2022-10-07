Read full article on original website
Andy Reid comments on blown Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty on Monday night. Even if you missed Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, chances are you still heard about what happened. We’re not talking about the...
Atlanta Falcons: Ref Jerome Boger has comical explanation for awful call
It is pretty safe to say that Atlanta Falcons fans, and the rest of the NFL for that matter, are up in arms about the horrendous roughing the passer penalty against Grady Jarrett in week five, all thanks to Jerome Boger. The penalty came at the most crucial spot in...
3 Commanders who deserve less playing time after Week 5 loss
The Washington Commanders’ season is coming off the rails. The NFL season is all about adapting, right? Well, after entering the year with hopes they’d compete for the NFC East or at least a wild card berth, the Commanders are officially in the mix for a top-five pick as one of the league’s worst teams through five games.
RUMOR: Should the Patriots still trade for former No.2 overall draft pick?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is dealing with a QB situation at the moment. Patriots starting QB Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. However, in the last two weeks the rookie QB Bailey Zappe has looked exceptional. He managed to help...
Troy Aikman under fire for controversial comment about Chris Jones roughing the passer call
Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman is one of the more recognizable broadcast voices in sports, which is why he’s held to a high standard. Some football fans aren’t happy with his comment about Chris Jones’ roughing the passer call. Aikman, when showing his frustration for the league’s...
LeBron James urges Lakers to sign this standout preseason star
LeBron James might not be the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers but he seemingly has the pull that a GM would have. Throughout his career, LeBron has had a big say in what his respective teams do, coining the nickname “LeGM”. We have seen it in...
Joel Bitonio tops all offensive Cleveland Browns players for PFF’s grades vs. Chargers
Joel Bitonio tops all of the offensive players for the Cleveland Browns in PFF’s grades for Week 5. The Cleveland Browns have once again fallen victim to head coach Kevin Stefanski’s hubris. The Browns pooched a potential win with field mismanagement and play-calling, giving the Los Angeles Chargers a win after a pretty decent back-and-forth outing.
Tom Brady gets candid on his mental health
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his mental health on his SiriusXM podcast, but he didn’t address the elephant in the room. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his mental health on his SiriusXM “Let’s Go!” podcast, and no, he didn’t address the elephant in the room: the rumors concerning a potential divorce from Gisele Bündchen.
