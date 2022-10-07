Read full article on original website
Vikings Fully Control the NFC North After Beating the Bears, 29-22
When the Vikings jumped out to a 21-3 first half lead on the back of Kirk Cousins setting a franchise record for consecutive pass completions, it seemed like Minnesota would cruise to a Week 5 victory over the Chicago Bears. Instead, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points to take a...
Justin Jefferson Continues to Set Historic Pace
During Sunday’s performance, Justin Jefferson set a few very notable marks for his young career, and he continues to establish a truly historic pace for his young career. He became the Vikings franchise leader for most receptions in a player’s first three seasons, set a career-high with 12 catches in the game, and became the fourth Viking to record 10+ receptions in back-to-back games, per Stathead. (Cris Carter, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen).
We Finally Saw a Great Vikings Offense
Over the first four weeks, there were small glimpses of what Kevin O’Connell promised to bring to this Vikings offense. We saw a fun first half against the Green Bay Packers, but then, they started playing conservative football in the second half with a big lead. Week 2 against Philly, nothing could go their way. Then in Weeks 3 and 4, it took some heroics from Kirk Cousins to get the job done after shaky starts.
Eight Thoughts Following Minnesota’s Week 5 Victory
Minnesota’s Week 5 victory over the division rival Chicago Bears certainly gives Vikings fans a lot of reasons to be optimistic. A 4-1 record is excellent, an indicator that this team has taken a significant step forward under Kevin O’Connell’s leadership. Be that as it may, is...
Justin Jefferson Sets Career High for Receptions
Once again, Justin Jefferson showed fans just how special he is throughout the Minnesota Vikings win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The star third-year receiver was all over the field as Jefferson set a career high for receptions by catching 12 passes from Kirk Cousins on the day. 10...
Booth Out Again, Pair of Vikings Rookies Activated for First Time
For the fourth consecutive game, rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. will not play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The 2022 second-round pick has been dealing with a quad issue ever since the season opener against the Green Bay Packers and has played two total snaps this season. Fellow rookie and wide receiver Jalen Nailor ended up on the inactive list as well after making his first career reception in Week 4.
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Questions Answered: Jaylen Twyman’s New Team, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Reagor’s Production
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The 2022 Vikings Draft Class Can’t Catch a Break
Every year, NFL teams bring in rookies onto their roster, and excitement rises to see the future of the franchise get their first chances to step onto the field. Unfortunately for the Minnesota Vikings and their fans, that has not been the case for much of their draft class. Other than Ed Ingram, there hasn’t been a rookie to make a real impact on this team yet, and it doesn’t help that the 2022 Vikings draft class can’t seem to catch a break in terms of injury luck.
Kirk Cousins Sets Vikings Passing Record in First Half vs. Bears
Well, the Minnesota Vikings offense sure got off to a simmering start in the first half against the Chicago Bears. In Minnesota’s first three drives of the game, they jumped out to a 21-3 lead over the Bears. Dalvin Cook scored twice on the ground, but along the way, Kirk Cousins set a Vikings passing record.
Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: The Vikings Keep Winning
Week 5 of the NFL season got off to an absolutely dreadful start with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos failing to score a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but things quickly got more exciting as the weekend progressed. It was capped off by a highly entertaining matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. With all the results tallied, here’s the Week 6 edition of the NFL power rankings.
“A Grown Man Play:” Teammates Praise Cameron Dantzler’s Forced Fumble
Cameron Danztler made arguably the best play of the game when he stripped the ball away from Ihmir Smith-Marsette. In so doing, the third-year corner ensured Justin Fields couldn’t lead the Bears down the field for a score. Cameron Dantzler’s forced fumble was thus a critical play in the 29-22 victory.
The 8 Surprises from Vikings Win over Chicago
This is Episode 139 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the surprises the Vikings unveiled against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Particularly, Christian Darrisaw, Garrett Bradbury, and offensive creativity are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
This “Vikings Rumor” Is More than Meets the Eye
Like any diligent football fan / rumormonger would, I sat down at my computer yesterday and typed “Vikings Rumors” into my search bar. The number one result? A headline sourced to Purple PTSD’s sister site, Vikings Territory, headlined “NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’”.
