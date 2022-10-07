Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:
8-0-0-7, WB: 4
(eight, zero, zero, seven; WB: four)
