Energy Industry

pv-magazine-usa.com

Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America

Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter

Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly

A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
WYOMING STATE
maritime-executive.com

NNPC Finds Underwater Oil-Theft Pipeline Running Out Into the Sea

The top official at Nigerian state oil company NNPC claims that his team has discovered a four-kilometer-long illegal pipeline leading from Shell's Forcados export terminal out into the sea. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the operator of the Forcados terminal, confirmed Thursday that an illegal seaward pipeline does exist in the region - but says that it is located far away and has no connection with SPDC operations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Using AI to optimize and unlock the value of co-located solar and energy storage

Pairing battery storage with wind turbines or solar panels (either on a site level or utility scale) can add a deeper layer of value to the generation asset. In addition to generation, such hybrid projects facilitate energy shifting applications with rising renewable capacity and changing energy consumption patterns creating opportunities for price arbitrage, allowing developers to shift dispatch to times of higher prices and firming-up capacity commitments sold to the grid.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘Windfall tax’ on wind and solar companies set to be unveiled next week

A de-facto windfall tax will be imposed on wind and solar companies reaping sky-high profits from high energy prices, under plans set to be unveiled next week.Ministers have run out of patience with renewable electricity generators, having sought to persuade them to accept voluntary 15-year fixed-price contracts well below current wholesale rates.Now legislation is expected as early as next week to cap revenues that have soared as prices rose following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.It is expected to be similar to the European Union’s proposals – effectively amounting to a windfall tax on companies including EDF Energy, RWE, Scottish Power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

BP Tripling Wind-Farm Workforce As Part Of Renewables Push

BP plans to triple its number of offshore wind-farm workers as it expands the business to reach its green goals. Energy supermajor BP plans to triple its number of offshore wind-farm workers as it expands the business to reach its green goals. Scaling up wind power is key to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

French energy giant offers pay talks to end fuel strike

France's TotalEnergies said Sunday it would advance annual pay talks with unions if they dropped a blockade of fuel depots and refineries that has slashed petrol supplies across the country. "If the depot blockades end and with the agreement of all labour representatives, the company proposes to move forward the annual salary negotiations from November to October," TotalEnergies said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

The world’s largest offshore wind farm is going to get even larger

There are plans in place to develop the UK’s Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in three phases: A, B, and C. It will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm upon completion, with an installed capacity of 3.6 gigawatts (GW). And it looks likely that it will get a fourth phase, Dogger Bank D, making it even more massive.
INDUSTRY

