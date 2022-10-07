Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Startup Is Creating Clean Hydrogen From Microbes and Old Oil Wells
Charles Nelson, chief business officer at Cemvita, told Newsweek "the ground is our equipment, so we don't have to build anything new to be able to do this."
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition
LONDON (AP) — The British government opened a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration Friday despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change. The Conservative government argues that extracting more fossil fuels from the...
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter
Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Progressives Who Back Green New Deal Outraged Over OPEC Oil Production Cuts
"We must hold OPEC and its allies accountable for colluding to hike energy prices on working families," Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts said.
BBC
Off-grid energy bills: Rural cheesemaker's fear over £40k oil and gas bill
A Welsh cheesemaker believes businesses who use off-grid energy are being "forgotten about" by the UK government. John Savage-Onstwedder said his energy costs are "going through the roof". Oil and liquefied petroleum gas are not covered by the energy price cap which came into force on October 1. The UK...
maritime-executive.com
NNPC Finds Underwater Oil-Theft Pipeline Running Out Into the Sea
The top official at Nigerian state oil company NNPC claims that his team has discovered a four-kilometer-long illegal pipeline leading from Shell's Forcados export terminal out into the sea. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the operator of the Forcados terminal, confirmed Thursday that an illegal seaward pipeline does exist in the region - but says that it is located far away and has no connection with SPDC operations.
Oil Soars, Natural Gas Tanks As Supply Comes Into Focus for Investors
Crude oil futures soared, while natural gas prices tanked during a wild Friday trading session. Oil prices found support in a falling oil rig count and major crude producers choosing to cut output in response to growing global recession fears. Is $100 the next target for US and international oil prices?
pv-magazine-usa.com
Using AI to optimize and unlock the value of co-located solar and energy storage
Pairing battery storage with wind turbines or solar panels (either on a site level or utility scale) can add a deeper layer of value to the generation asset. In addition to generation, such hybrid projects facilitate energy shifting applications with rising renewable capacity and changing energy consumption patterns creating opportunities for price arbitrage, allowing developers to shift dispatch to times of higher prices and firming-up capacity commitments sold to the grid.
‘Windfall tax’ on wind and solar companies set to be unveiled next week
A de-facto windfall tax will be imposed on wind and solar companies reaping sky-high profits from high energy prices, under plans set to be unveiled next week.Ministers have run out of patience with renewable electricity generators, having sought to persuade them to accept voluntary 15-year fixed-price contracts well below current wholesale rates.Now legislation is expected as early as next week to cap revenues that have soared as prices rose following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.It is expected to be similar to the European Union’s proposals – effectively amounting to a windfall tax on companies including EDF Energy, RWE, Scottish Power...
rigzone.com
BP Tripling Wind-Farm Workforce As Part Of Renewables Push
BP plans to triple its number of offshore wind-farm workers as it expands the business to reach its green goals. Energy supermajor BP plans to triple its number of offshore wind-farm workers as it expands the business to reach its green goals. Scaling up wind power is key to the...
CNET
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
No Insurance for New Oil & Gas Projects: Munich Re
The world's largest reinsurance company will stop insuring new oil and gas projects beginning next April.
US News and World Report
PepsiCo to Make Cheetos and Lay's Chips Using Dutch Green Electricity
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - PepsiCo on Friday announced plans to phase out use of natural gas at a factory in the Netherlands and adopt a system based on renewable electricity to make its deep fried snacks in an industry first that Pepsi says could become a template. The project in the...
French energy giant offers pay talks to end fuel strike
France's TotalEnergies said Sunday it would advance annual pay talks with unions if they dropped a blockade of fuel depots and refineries that has slashed petrol supplies across the country. "If the depot blockades end and with the agreement of all labour representatives, the company proposes to move forward the annual salary negotiations from November to October," TotalEnergies said.
electrek.co
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is going to get even larger
There are plans in place to develop the UK’s Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in three phases: A, B, and C. It will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm upon completion, with an installed capacity of 3.6 gigawatts (GW). And it looks likely that it will get a fourth phase, Dogger Bank D, making it even more massive.
Comments / 0