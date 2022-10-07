Read full article on original website
money.com
The Typical Down Payment for a House Has Doubled in Just 3 Years
The median down payment on homes in major U.S. markets doubled in the last three years — far outpacing the rise of house prices themselves. In May and June 2022, the median down payment for home purchases by buyers with mortgages hit a peak of around $66,000, according to a new analysis of 40 metro areas from real estate brokerage Redfin.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Redfin: Homebuyers’ Down Payments Escalated During Pandemic
Intense housing competition and soaring house prices prompted buyers to double their down payments. Down payments have declined slightly in recent months after peaking at $66,000 in May and June. Although Redfin reported that prices are falling from their peak, they’re still near record highs. The rising cost of...
Which lenders have removed their mortgages as hundreds more deals pulled
Hundreds of mortgage deals have vanished from the market in recent days after the mini-Budget triggered market mayhem. Several lenders including Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society have pulled their fixed-rate products for new customers. Smaller lenders including the Scottish Building Society, Darlington Building Society, CHL Mortgages, Bank of...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 9, 2022 | You may want to consider an adjustable-rate mortgage
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates experienced some volatility last...
pewtrusts.org
Amid Small Mortgage Challenges, Some Prospective Homeowners Turn to Alternative Financing
Rising housing costs coupled with difficultly accessing small mortgages have brought renewed attention to the alternative financing arrangements many Americans use to purchase homes. Although well-structured alternatives have the potential to boost opportunities for homeownership, especially among households that cannot access mortgages, existing models often introduce risks for homebuyers. Alternative...
Stimulus update: Deadline for $1,000 one-time direct check payment is tomorrow
Maryland residents who are seeking to file a claim for up to $1,000 in student loan debt relief tax credits have until Thursday to submit their paperwork before the state closes the application portal. The tax credit is intended to help eligible residents who took out student loans to pay...
Who Will Receive The Extra $95 Monthly Payment Under SNAP?
There is no disputing that the year 2022 has been particularly difficult for the typical American's wallet. Americans are paying more for basic essentials like food and gas as the inflation rate for August is estimated to be 8.3 percent.
Motley Fool
Want to Buy a Home Without a Mortgage? Here's How
There's no rule stating you have to finance a home purchase. Most people who buy a home end up needing a mortgage. If you're willing to be flexible, you may find that you can avoid one. Consider buying a starter or smaller home for less and paying for it outright.
Woman scams investors out of $600 million
What would you do if all your hard earned money got stolen from you in the blink of an eye?. In the early 2000s, Elizabeth Holmes was a dropout of Stanford University and a self-made billionaire. She had just created Theranos, an innovative company that combined her love for science with her charisma to convince investors to invest in her company. But something went wrong: The machines they created weren't working properly but she kept them going by lying about it and using other labs to do their tests. Eventually Wall Street Journal found out about the fraud and the investors realized they had been lied to; at one point they sued Theranos for $2 billion dollars!
Car payments larger as more customers look for longer-term loans
In general, more people are stretching out their loan terms. Edmunds said the average is 70 months. But some are opting for 84-month loans.
Save Money By Setting Your Thermostat To This Number
Experts are already saying that the cost to heat your home this winter will be almost double from what you paid last year. No one is excited to pay more and if you are looking to save some money this winter, experts have come up with the perfect number to set your thermostat to so you can save some energy and money.
A $400,000 Home Could End Up Costing $836,280 in 2022
By now, I’m sure you’ve heard that buying a home has gotten astronomically more expensive in just the past 12 months as interest rates on mortgages shot up, an intentional shift stemming from the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight record-high inflation. You may have also heard that interest rates for a 30-year mortgage are approaching 7%, rising steadily from less than 3% a year ago (with further increases predicted), and vaguely thought, Gee, that is a lot! But when you actually break down what that means for homebuyers now, it’s a dizzying, infuriating amount more.
ConsumerAffairs
Rising interest rates are sending car payments into record territory
Two new reports from automotive data company Edmunds show just what new car buyers are up against these days. Not only are prices near record highs, but so are monthly payments, thanks to rising interest rates. "High prices and rising interest rates are dealing consumers a one-two punch by catapulting...
Homeowners who lose job ‘may face initial lack of help with mortgage payments’
Homeowners who end up struggling with their mortgage payments due to a job loss may have to build up significant arrears before help arrives, according to a former pensions minister. Sir Steve Webb said the number of people receiving government help with their mortgage costs has collapsed since a reform...
TikToker Points Out Common "Scam" Car Mechanics Use to Rack Up Service Bills
A woman went viral on TikTok after calling out the Honda dealership she visited to get her vehicle serviced. She says the dealership tried to charge her for a service she performed herself prior to visiting the business. Her video is a helpful warns to others not to fall for the same scam when they're getting their car looked at.
New car prices expected to drop soon
New car prices are expected to start dropping soon – but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.
marketplace.org
For millennials, the cost of homes and other milestones just keep rising out of reach
Inflation, rapidly rising home prices, student debt and stagnating wages have all made it a lot harder for millennials and younger adults to reach many financial milestones. Younger generations are struggling, and a closer look at how things have changed in the last 50 years provides a stark picture of rising prices and wage erosion. “Marketplace Morning Report’s” Nova Safo spoke to Marketplace’s Janet Nguyen, who crunched the numbers. The following is an edited version of their conversation.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
FOXBusiness
Fed rate hike to hit mortgages, credit cards and auto loans
The Federal Reserve is poised to approve another jumbo-sized rate hike this week to rein in the persistently high inflation pummeling Americans' budgets. However, the move will bring added pain to borrowers. Credit cards, home mortgages and auto loans — already at elevated levels — will climb even higher as...
AOL Corp
Adjustable-rate mortgages are back — but it’s not like 2008: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Janna Herron, Yahoo Finance's personal finance editor. Follow Janna on Twitter @JannaHerron. The share of borrowers applying for an adjustable-rate...
