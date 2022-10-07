ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
money.com

The Typical Down Payment for a House Has Doubled in Just 3 Years

The median down payment on homes in major U.S. markets doubled in the last three years — far outpacing the rise of house prices themselves. In May and June 2022, the median down payment for home purchases by buyers with mortgages hit a peak of around $66,000, according to a new analysis of 40 metro areas from real estate brokerage Redfin.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Redfin: Homebuyers’ Down Payments Escalated During Pandemic

Intense housing competition and soaring house prices prompted buyers to double their down payments. Down payments have declined slightly in recent months after peaking at $66,000 in May and June. Although Redfin reported that prices are falling from their peak, they’re still near record highs. The rising cost of...
pewtrusts.org

Amid Small Mortgage Challenges, Some Prospective Homeowners Turn to Alternative Financing

Rising housing costs coupled with difficultly accessing small mortgages have brought renewed attention to the alternative financing arrangements many Americans use to purchase homes. Although well-structured alternatives have the potential to boost opportunities for homeownership, especially among households that cannot access mortgages, existing models often introduce risks for homebuyers. Alternative...
Motley Fool

Want to Buy a Home Without a Mortgage? Here's How

There's no rule stating you have to finance a home purchase. Most people who buy a home end up needing a mortgage. If you're willing to be flexible, you may find that you can avoid one. Consider buying a starter or smaller home for less and paying for it outright.
BuzzFeed News

A $400,000 Home Could End Up Costing $836,280 in 2022

By now, I’m sure you’ve heard that buying a home has gotten astronomically more expensive in just the past 12 months as interest rates on mortgages shot up, an intentional shift stemming from the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight record-high inflation. You may have also heard that interest rates for a 30-year mortgage are approaching 7%, rising steadily from less than 3% a year ago (with further increases predicted), and vaguely thought, Gee, that is a lot! But when you actually break down what that means for homebuyers now, it’s a dizzying, infuriating amount more.
ConsumerAffairs

Rising interest rates are sending car payments into record territory

Two new reports from automotive data company Edmunds show just what new car buyers are up against these days. Not only are prices near record highs, but so are monthly payments, thanks to rising interest rates. "High prices and rising interest rates are dealing consumers a one-two punch by catapulting...
marketplace.org

For millennials, the cost of homes and other milestones just keep rising out of reach

Inflation, rapidly rising home prices, student debt and stagnating wages have all made it a lot harder for millennials and younger adults to reach many financial milestones. Younger generations are struggling, and a closer look at how things have changed in the last 50 years provides a stark picture of rising prices and wage erosion. “Marketplace Morning Report’s” Nova Safo spoke to Marketplace’s Janet Nguyen, who crunched the numbers. The following is an edited version of their conversation.
FOXBusiness

Fed rate hike to hit mortgages, credit cards and auto loans

The Federal Reserve is poised to approve another jumbo-sized rate hike this week to rein in the persistently high inflation pummeling Americans' budgets. However, the move will bring added pain to borrowers. Credit cards, home mortgages and auto loans — already at elevated levels — will climb even higher as...
AOL Corp

Adjustable-rate mortgages are back — but it’s not like 2008: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Janna Herron, Yahoo Finance's personal finance editor. Follow Janna on Twitter @JannaHerron. The share of borrowers applying for an adjustable-rate...
