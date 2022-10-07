Read full article on original website
cbs17
Federal grants aim to provide locally grown food for school lunches, help NC farmers
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that millions of dollars coming to the state will put fresh, locally grown food on your child’s school lunch tray. USDA deputy undersecretary Mae Wu joined Gov. Roy Cooper and Durham school leaders at Bethesda Elementary School...
cbs17
State Fair ride safety checks underway ahead of opening day Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the countdown is underway to the North Carolina State Fair, inspectors were out in full force testing out the rides on Tuesday. “As we go through we’re looking for any missing bolts, pens, bare fasteners, whether it be snap rings or keys, cotter keys,” said Yurie Dixon, a North Carolina Department of Labor Inspector.
cbs17
GoTriangle cancels State Fair shuttle services due to driver shortage
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Fair’s usual ‘Park and Ride’ locations will not be in service this year, according to GoTriangle. The cancellation of these services stems from the national driver and bus operator shortage, a GoTriangle official told CBS 17. In a...
cbs17
SC hemp farmer accuses SLED, SC Attorney General, SC AG Department of conspiracy in 2019 farm raid
COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When Trent Pendarvis hopped out of bed on Sept. 19, 2019, he had no idea he was a wanted man, and just hours later, the State Law Enforcement Division would raid his family’s 130-year-old farm and haul him off to jail. Pendarvis...
cbs17
Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday was the first day for families to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program, including the Angel Tree distribution. There were long lines out the door of the old Anchor Auto outlet as families signed up. People had to sign up virtually the past two years, but area commander Major Charles Whiten says being back in-person makes for a smoother process for these families.
cbs17
Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
cbs17
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
cbs17
Mount Airy woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a pursuit and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol...
