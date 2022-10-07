ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

State Fair ride safety checks underway ahead of opening day Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the countdown is underway to the North Carolina State Fair, inspectors were out in full force testing out the rides on Tuesday. “As we go through we’re looking for any missing bolts, pens, bare fasteners, whether it be snap rings or keys, cotter keys,” said Yurie Dixon, a North Carolina Department of Labor Inspector.
POLITICS
cbs17

GoTriangle cancels State Fair shuttle services due to driver shortage

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Fair’s usual ‘Park and Ride’ locations will not be in service this year, according to GoTriangle. The cancellation of these services stems from the national driver and bus operator shortage, a GoTriangle official told CBS 17. In a...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
cbs17

Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday was the first day for families to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program, including the Angel Tree distribution. There were long lines out the door of the old Anchor Auto outlet as families signed up. People had to sign up virtually the past two years, but area commander Major Charles Whiten says being back in-person makes for a smoother process for these families.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy