Garner, NC

Man stabbed multiple times at bus stop outside North Carolina Walmart, police say

By Kayla Morton, Gilat Melamed
 4 days ago

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was taken to the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds at a bus stop outside a North Carolina Walmart, Garner police said.

Garner Police Captain Chris Adams said the stabbing occurred at the 4500 Fayetteville Road Walmart at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Adams originally said investigators are looking into the incident as an armed robbery, however, has since said officials are ruling it out. Investigators now believe the stabbing occurred with an argument that led to an assault.

Police originally had two suspects in custody for assault by stabbing and robbery attempt. However, now that investigators no longer believe it was an armed robbery, there are no official charges.

But, a CBS 17 crew on scene said they witnessed officers taking both a man and woman into custody. Adams later confirmed both a juvenile male and female were taken into custody.

Furthermore, the victim has been confirmed as a man in his 60s, Adams said, who has been transported to WakeMed.

Finally, the Walmart remains open.

