Daily Advocate
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
peakofohio.com
Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police
Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
peakofohio.com
Patricia Ann Rickert
Patricia Ann Rickert, 85, of Jackson Center, passed away Monday evening, October 10, 2022, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home. Patricia was born in Sidney, Ohio, on April 14, 1937, to John and Freda (Allenbaugh) Ambos. She married Lowell John Rickert on June 25, 1955, and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2013. Patricia was also preceded in death by a son Douglas Rickert; brothers: Robert L. “Bob” Ambos, Virgil Ambos, Darrell Ambos, and an infant brother Robert Norman Ambos; and sisters Lucille Harris and Kathryn Cowan.
peakofohio.com
BIS teacher beats cancer, returns to the classroom
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Bellefontaine Intermediate School teacher is an inspiration to her students, colleagues, and community. Longtime BIS teacher Lori Horn was diagnosed with breast cancer last October. Horn shared some great news over the weekend. “Saturday was my 1-year anniversary of being diagnosed with...
peakofohio.com
Ronald Thomas Cochran
Ronald Thomas Cochran, 79, of West Liberty, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in his home, after a 9-month battle with cancer. He was born January 12, 1943, in Glendale, California, to Thomas Wilbur and Margaret May (Hall) Cochran. In 1951 Ronald’s family moved to Ridgeway, Ohio, where he...
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
wyso.org
License reinstatement program boosts child support payments
The coronavirus led to a steep drop in child support payments. That’s why the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency offered a program to encourage parents to get caught up during Child Support Awareness Month in August. The new program helped those who are behind on child support payments...
peakofohio.com
Honda and COSI to launch nationwide roadshow today in Bellefontaine
Honda and the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the “#1 Science Museum in the Country” voted by USA Today’s 10Best, are coming together to launch a nationwide initiative—the Honda Engineering Roadshow—to deliver 20,000 hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) kits, called Engineering Learning Lunchboxes, to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Lima native pursues justice after mistaken identity incident with LPD
LIMA — At North Carolina A&T, Curtis Shannon Jr. is royalty. His classmates elected him Mr. North Carolina A&T, a high honor at any Historically Black College and University, especially the largest one in the nation. That means there are expectations of him as a student, as a leader and as a man.
peakofohio.com
Honda Makes Major Investment in Ohio to Create New Electric Vehicle Hub
Honda and Ohio officials made two big announcements Tuesday regarding major economic development in the state. The first is a $700 million to re-tool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants for the production of electric vehicles. The second is a joint venture (JV) facility with LG Energy Solution...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
Funeral held for Ohio student killed in hit-and-run
Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8.
Demonstrators march in Dayton 1 day after Ohio judge blocks state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban
DAYTON — Just 24 hours after a Hamilton County judge decided to block Ohio’s new, “heartbeat” abortion law, the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance held an event Saturday at Riverscape Metropark in Dayton. >>Ohio judge approves permanent block on state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
Sidney Daily News
Adolph’s building demolished
NEW KNOXVILLE – On a bright and sunny Monday morning, Oct. 10, contractor equipment began the demolition of the former Adolph’s restaurant, a 110-year-old New Knoxville landmark with a long history in the village. The building was located at 100 N. Main St. New Knoxville Historical Society museum...
peakofohio.com
JV Lakers top Chiefs; Area Middle School teams compete in CBC tourney
The Indian Lake JV team defeated Bellefontaine in straight sets: 22-25 and 18-25. The varsity teams played each other at the end of September in the first in-school match. Alex Kinney was 7/7 serving, 5/6 serve receive, 21/22 setting, 8 assists, 6 digs, and had 1 solo block. Addison Beck...
