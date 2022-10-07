ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OH

Daily Advocate

Quarter auction for Bucklew family

GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
GREENVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police

Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
peakofohio.com

Patricia Ann Rickert

Patricia Ann Rickert, 85, of Jackson Center, passed away Monday evening, October 10, 2022, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home. Patricia was born in Sidney, Ohio, on April 14, 1937, to John and Freda (Allenbaugh) Ambos. She married Lowell John Rickert on June 25, 1955, and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2013. Patricia was also preceded in death by a son Douglas Rickert; brothers: Robert L. “Bob” Ambos, Virgil Ambos, Darrell Ambos, and an infant brother Robert Norman Ambos; and sisters Lucille Harris and Kathryn Cowan.
JACKSON CENTER, OH
peakofohio.com

BIS teacher beats cancer, returns to the classroom

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Bellefontaine Intermediate School teacher is an inspiration to her students, colleagues, and community. Longtime BIS teacher Lori Horn was diagnosed with breast cancer last October. Horn shared some great news over the weekend. “Saturday was my 1-year anniversary of being diagnosed with...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Ronald Thomas Cochran

Ronald Thomas Cochran, 79, of West Liberty, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in his home, after a 9-month battle with cancer. He was born January 12, 1943, in Glendale, California, to Thomas Wilbur and Margaret May (Hall) Cochran. In 1951 Ronald’s family moved to Ridgeway, Ohio, where he...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wyso.org

License reinstatement program boosts child support payments

The coronavirus led to a steep drop in child support payments. That’s why the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency offered a program to encourage parents to get caught up during Child Support Awareness Month in August. The new program helped those who are behind on child support payments...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Honda and COSI to launch nationwide roadshow today in Bellefontaine

Honda and the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the “#1 Science Museum in the Country” voted by USA Today’s 10Best, are coming together to launch a nationwide initiative—the Honda Engineering Roadshow—to deliver 20,000 hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) kits, called Engineering Learning Lunchboxes, to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Honda Makes Major Investment in Ohio to Create New Electric Vehicle Hub

Honda and Ohio officials made two big announcements Tuesday regarding major economic development in the state. The first is a $700 million to re-tool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants for the production of electric vehicles. The second is a joint venture (JV) facility with LG Energy Solution...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy homecoming royalty crowned

TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Adolph’s building demolished

NEW KNOXVILLE – On a bright and sunny Monday morning, Oct. 10, contractor equipment began the demolition of the former Adolph’s restaurant, a 110-year-old New Knoxville landmark with a long history in the village. The building was located at 100 N. Main St. New Knoxville Historical Society museum...
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH

