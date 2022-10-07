Related
JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation
Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
Brandon Alumnus And Mississippi State Junior Quarterback Will Rogers Sets SEC Passing Record For Most Career Completions￼
Tyler Peterson, who was Will Rogers’ head coach at Brandon High, wasn’t surprised the Mississippi State junior quarterback set yet another SEC passing record Saturday. Rogers set his fifth SEC passing record when he passed Aaron Murray of Georgia’s completion mark (921 from 2010-2013) and now has 946 completions after going 31 of 48 for 395 yards and three touchdowns in MSU’s 40-17 victory over Arkansas at Starkville. Murray did it in 52 games. It took Rogers only 28 games.
Deion Sanders Pushed Away By Opposing Coach During Handshake
The Tigers’ coach was surprised by the response from Alabama State’s coach following JSU’s win on Saturday.
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. have bitter exchange in heated post-game handshake
Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. had a quick and bitter post-game handshake on Saturday after Jackson State won its 12th straight SWAC game over Alabama State. Sanders and the Tigers won 26-12, and it appeared by the body language that Sanders was surprised with Robinson’s reaction as he extended his arm following the handshake, and immediately turned away.
McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti win Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational
Tanner McDonald, Peyton Underwood and Dale Cagnolatti were behind heading into the final round of the Sixth Annual Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational. They didn’t end that way. The trio shot the low round in Sunday’s shamble format, 127, to easily wipe out a one-stroke deficit and win the...
Deion Sanders Talks Altercation With Alabama State Head Coach
Deion Sanders hit the post-game press conference after defeating Alabama State ready to defend himself against claims from Eddie Robinson Jr who said Sanders disrespected the team and isn’t SWAC. This weekend Deion Sanders and Jackson State continued their dominance in the SWAC by heading to Alabama State as...
Old Post Files Oct. 8, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rudolph Valentino stars in...
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Monday, October 10. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 Ride Specials: $30 Ride Survivor Day from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Scheduled Activities […]
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
Mississippi River at 4 feet in Vicksburg as dry spell lingers
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marks one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
Vicksburg’s most haunted
Spooky season has arrived, and many enjoy celebrating with a good old-fashioned scare. Believers in the paranormal say that Vicksburg’s violent history has thinned the veil between this world and the next. Check out the top five haunted locations in the Vicksburg area, if you dare. Vicksburg National Military...
100 Black Men of Jackson to present $21,000 in scholarships
The Jackson chapter of the 100 Black Men organization will present $21,000 in scholarships during its 32nd annual Scholarship and Mentoring Celebration on Saturday, October 15. at 7:00 p.m. The celebration and ceremony will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson. Scholarships of $3,000 each will be...
Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23
Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage
An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others. Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Dianne Gargaro puts the kind in humankind
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Dianne Gargaro, who volunteers at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter. The Vicksburg Animal Shelter houses unwanted or stray animals while helping them find their forever homes. Gargaro, along with her family, is from Vicksburg. She went to the University of Southern Mississippi for a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Nursing. After 25 years, Gargaro retired as a Registered Nurse and had the opportunity to work in Mississippi and several other states.
Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
Letter to the Editor: Thank You for another successful Bricks and Spokes ride
As the sponsor of the 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes, the Vicksburg Main Street Program wishes to recognize several organizations and individuals who helped make our 12th Bricks and Spokes bicycle ride a huge success. The long-term goal for the event Bricks and Spokes is to raise money for the...
