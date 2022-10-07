ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

'Leave Him Alone': Sharon Osbourne Sides With Kanye West About Black Lives Matter 'Scam' After 'The Talk' Racism Controversy

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Source: MEGA; TOT/MEGA

Sharon Osbourne offered up her unfiltered thoughts on the controversy surrounding Kanye West and his "White Lives Matter" T-shirts after dealing with her own public backlash last year on the subject of race, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The reality star and wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne was spotted on Rodeo Drive when she was asked about his slogan, asserting that all lives matter so she doesn't understand "what his point is."

Source: MEGA

While chatting with Sharon in Beverly Hills, the photographer noted how West called the Black Lives Matter movement a "scam," which she seemingly agreed with, adding, "Well, we gave $900K to that and I'd like my money back. Wish he could've said that before."

As for whether she thinks Ye should be "canceled" amid calls to do so, Sharon told TMZ a firm "nope."

"I don't understand it so I can't say it's evil, it's not," she said. "But you know what? You can't stop people from living their lives, doing what they do."

The former VH1 personality told critics to avoid him entirely if they don't agree with him or are no longer fans of the messages that he is putting out.

"Don't go to his social media, don't listen to his music. Leave the guy alone," Sharon advised. "Let him do what he does and if you don't like him, do that. Leave him alone."

Sharon also scoffed at rumors that Adidas may cut ties with Ye after revealing their business partnership was "under review," saying the brand makes way "too much money" from the deal to part ways.

Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the music manager has dealt with people calling for her own cancelation after a heated on-air conversation about race on The Talk in March 2021.

Sharon said she was accused of being racist for supporting her friend Piers Morgan after his controversial response to Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Her co-host Sheryl Underwood pushed back, asking, "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?"

"Tell me when you have heard him say racist things," Sharon said, to which Underwood responded, "It is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it."

Following public backlash and an apology to anyone who she may have offended, CBS later announced her departure from the talk show.

Source: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

The following month, Sharon opened up about her departure from the daytime series on Real Time with Bill Maher, revealing she was angry and hurt.

Sharon said, "I've been called so many things in my life … but a racist is one thing I will not take."

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
