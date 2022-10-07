Read full article on original website
DayyDayy's Song "Walk You Like A Dog" Has Become TikTok's Newest Sensation
There’s no argument that hip-hop is the biggest influence on pop culture. Over the years, we’ve watched Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” dance challenge go viral and Drake’s 2018 single “Nonstop” birth the "Flip The Switch" challenge that had influencers and celebs jumping on the bandwagon. And now, history continues to repeat itself via DayyDayy’s song “Act Up,” which has created the “Walk You Like a Dog” trend on TikTok.
The Infamous "Targcest" Continues With Prince Aegon II's Marriage (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. We don't know about you, but we think Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is a total hypocrite. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, she's been appalled by the Targaryens and their "queer customs" of incestuous marriages. It seemed the queen consort would actively protect her children from those traditions, but she shockingly gave in to the nefarious "Targcest."
'The Winchesters' Is a Prequel to 'Supernatural' — Where Were the Episodes Filmed?
With Halloween season in full swing, it's a great time to look back on some of our favorite frightening shows. Case in point, Supernatural. The popular series depicted brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester, who continue the family business of finding and hunting monsters and paranormal forces who prey on humanity. The series lasted for 15 seasons and ended back in 2020.
Kathryn Price, the Original 'Mole,' Is a Successful TV Show Producer
The year: 2001. The mission (if you dare accept): complete the challenges and find the mole. The prize: $1,000,000. Sounds exciting right? Well, it was. It has been over 20 years since The Mole originally aired on ABC, so it was only a matter of time until someone rebooted it. Let's be real, everything is being rebooted right now. Enter: Netflix.
'Bling Empire's' Kevin Kreider Got Into a Car Accident — Is He OK?
It’s only been nearly a week since the premiere of Bling Empire Season 3 (Oct. 5, 2022) and the Netflix hit series has become the talk of social media. Keeping up with the lavish lifestyles of the cast always makes for great conversation online, and Kevin Kreider continues to be a topic of discussion.
TikTok's Cowboy Hat Rule Is Such a Bold and Flirty Move
Forget texting winky faces. These days, if you're interested in someone, show them with your headgear. TikTok cannot stop talking about what is being called the cowboy hat rule. Not familiar with it? Don't worry, we got the deets below. Article continues below advertisement. The cowboy hat rule is an...
Milk of the Poppy Can Be a Deadly Weapon in 'House of the Dragon'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. The maesters who treat Viserys in House of the Dragon use milk of the poppy to relieve his pain and make his final days just a bit more bearable. But for those who never watched Game of Thrones and learned about it before the spinoff came along, what is milk of poppy and what exactly does it do?
'House of the Dragon's' Episode 8 Ending Reveals the Issue With Naming Every Heir Aegon
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 8 on HBO Max. All King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) wants during his reign is to leave a lasting legacy and to have his family get along. However, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon Season 1 aptly demonstrates that even Targaryens have to be careful what they wish for.
'The Mole' Has Returned on Netflix — How Much Does the Mole Get Paid for Fooling People?
After fourteen years off the air, The Mole has officially returned on Netflix. The series initially premiered back in 2001 and has previously been plagued by hiatuses for the first five seasons. Now, the reality show competition returns for an all-new season of completing assignments, deliberation, and sabotage. It's kinda like Among Us, except on Earth. More specifically, Australia for this season. And of course, there's a cash prize involved.
Padma's Fate Was Revealed in Season 6 Episode 3 of 'The Resident'
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers regarding Padma's fate on The Resident. In terms of medical dramas, The Resident has stood out over the last few years as a solid contender in a field that has already been occupied by so many other big names — think Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and Chicago Med, amongst a slew of others. However, The Resident has held its own, and its emotional telling of the lives of the staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital has touched countless fans worldwide.
Watch Your Back, Young Blood — Netflix's 'The Watcher' Is Based on a Chilling True Story
Whether it be a high-tech security system, a slew of CCTV cameras, a string of locks adorning the front door, or all of the above, taking such precautions is often necessary to feel safe in your home. Despite layers of protection, however, a looming sense of unease may persist if a relentless figure is stalking your humble abode. This terrifying reality plagues the Brannock family in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's new Netflix thriller series The Watcher.
'Hellraiser' Is a Welcome New Installment of the Franchise — Let's Break Down the Ending
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for 2022's Hellraiser. With Halloween season in full swing, horror stories have come out to play. Between new shows like The Midnight Club on Netflix and original scary movies like Smile in theaters, there's also the newest Hellraiser film. The 2022 movie is the latest installment of the Hellraiser film franchise, which centers around humans trying to survive the hellish hordes of the Cenobites led by The Priest (known colloquially as Pinhead).
Season 11 of 'American Horror Story' Is Ready to Cause Chaos in the Big Apple
After plenty of anticipation, fans will be thrilled to learn that Season 11 of American Horror Story is right around the corner! The upcoming installment is slated for a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and we couldn't be more excited to see what legendary filmmaker Ryan Murphy has up his sleeve this time around.
The Three Witches in 'Rings of Power' Are Quite Suspicious — Are They Linked to Sauron?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episodes 5-7 on Prime Video. A sudden appearance of three witches in a story can symbolize the presence of powerful, magical allies for the story's heroes — or hearken the onset of a new layer of conflict. Based on the actions of the three witches that were introduced in The Rings of Power Episode 5, we're going with the latter for these mysterious mages.
The Third Season of 'Bling Empire' Is the Longest One to Date
Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 3 of Bling Empire. About five months after the sophomore season dropped, Bling Empire officially returned for Season 3 on Oct. 5. Though the friend group has largely stayed the same since the show first debuted in 2021, a lot has changed for the stars when it comes to their personal and professional endeavors.
We Know Alicent and Rhaenyra, But Who is The Next Queen, Helaena Targaryen? (SPOILERS)
Helaena Targaryen is the eldest daughter of Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. In House of the Dragon, you see most of her scenes in episodes six and seven, though at the moment she's relegated to the background. While she has very few scenes that are easy to pass over, each one of the lines she's spoken foreshadows both her and her family's fate. And she knows that nothing good is in store for her. For soon, when Viserys dies and Alicent uses it as her family's chance for power, she makes Helaena queen.
The "Elbow Thing" Is Trending All Over TikTok, but No One Seems to Know What It Is
If you're on TikTok, you're likely seeing plenty of videos that you don't feel like you fully understand. Sometimes, though, a trend becomes so big that you see many videos about it, and are still unsure what the trend actually means. The latest trend like this is the "elbow thing," which seems to describe different things depending on who you ask about it.
Has 'The Mole' Been Canceled or Renewed? Here's What We Know!
Oct. 7 was one helluva flashback Friday for Netflix viewers. More than a decade after the series went off air, the streaming service brought The Mole back to the small screen. The reality TV competition sees 12 contestants go head to head in a series of challenges that test their physical endurance. But The Mole is also a mind game. Among the competitors is a traitor put in place to sabotage their success.
