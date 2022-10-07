Helaena Targaryen is the eldest daughter of Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. In House of the Dragon, you see most of her scenes in episodes six and seven, though at the moment she's relegated to the background. While she has very few scenes that are easy to pass over, each one of the lines she's spoken foreshadows both her and her family's fate. And she knows that nothing good is in store for her. For soon, when Viserys dies and Alicent uses it as her family's chance for power, she makes Helaena queen.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO