Netflix is set to unveil its viewing figures for the first time ever in the UK.In the past, the streaming service has kept the majority of its ratings a secret, and has carefully selected which titles it released its stats for with a view to highlighting successes.Even then, users have been sceptical about the figures considering the fact that they did not have to necessarily watch the entirety of a title for a full view to count. It has been reported that, somewhat controversially, a few minutes of viewing a specific title could be constituted as one figure.However, the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO