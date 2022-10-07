ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mila Kunis praised for her handling of booing from Jimmy Kimmel Live audience

Mila Kunis has been praised for her response to being booed multiple times during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.Last week, New York-native Jimmy Kimmel returned to his hometown to host a series of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, where Kunis promoted her new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive. After Kunis spoke about a wardrobe malfunction that happened right before the show, Kimmel told the Black Swan actor: “You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you’re not a New Yorker.”“No, I’m not,” she confirmed, followed by a subtle boo...
Airbnb announces anti-Halloween party crackdowns in NJ

Airbnb has announced the rollout of platform defenses and policies aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend. As part of its ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties, the online marketplace which focuses on short-term homestays and experiences will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews.
Here Are New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Presents Through The Years

If the question is whether it's too early to talk about Christmas, the answer is no, it's not. Especially when we're talking about Christmas presents. If you're getting ready to kick off your Christmas shopping season, you may want to know what the hottest gifts have been right here in New Jersey over the past few years, and some of our choices in the past have been pretty interesting.
‘Time to save the universe’: Sydney Sweeney to play Barbarella in new film

Sydney Sweeney has been cast as Barbarella in a forthcoming film.The Euphoria star is currently riding high after being nominated twice in the same acting category at the Emmys for her roles in the HBO teen drama and The White Lotus.On Tuesday (11 October), Deadline reported that Sweeney would be starring in and executive producing a new film for Sony based on Jean-Claude Forest’s comic book series.Forest’s French comics were first adapted for the screen in a cult classic 1968 film starring Jane Fonda about a space adventurer.Sweeney, 25, confirmed the news on Instagram as she shared a photo...
Netflix UK will release viewing figures for every movie and TV show for the first time ever

Netflix is set to unveil its viewing figures for the first time ever in the UK.In the past, the streaming service has kept the majority of its ratings a secret, and has carefully selected which titles it released its stats for with a view to highlighting successes.Even then, users have been sceptical about the figures considering the fact that they did not have to necessarily watch the entirety of a title for a full view to count. It has been reported that, somewhat controversially, a few minutes of viewing a specific title could be constituted as one figure.However, the...
