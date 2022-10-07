ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

WA breweries bring home gold at Great American Beer Festival

This past weekend was the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo., with brewers and beer enthusiasts of all varieties coming together to celebrate their favorite malty, hoppy brews. At the competition, 19 Washington beers won a medal, including seven gold medals, with seven Seattle-based breweries taking home a prize.
DENVER, CO
knkx.org

Bassist and music educator Chuck Deardorf has died

Seattle's "first-call" bassist for nearly four decades, Chuck Deardorf also served as the jazz program director at Cornish College of the Arts. He died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. A mainstay of the Seattle music scene, Deardorf also worked with nationally-touring artists. He was almost as well-known for his...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Washington State Fair concludes its 116th year, just in time for Oktoberfest

PUYALLUP—The Washington State Fair’s 2022 season came to a close Sunday, September 25 just a week before the fairgrounds reopened for Oktoberfest. The Washington State Fair, formerly the Puyallup Fair, is the largest annual single attraction in Washington State and one of the top ten largest fairs in the country attracting more than 1 million visitors a year since 1980.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Entertainment
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Vogue Magazine

With the Help of Modest Mouse, Filson Celebrated 125 Years at its Seattle Flagship

Though you might perceive Filson as a very of-the-moment brand, it’s actually one with a long heritage. Launched in 1897, the Seattle-based outfitter specializes in outdoorsy, practical clothing for men—but that doesn’t mean Filson skimps on style. Far from it. It’s this longevity that was celebrated this week, at a 125-year anniversary bash back in Filson’s Seattle flagship shop on Wednesday night.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleite.com

Seattle’s Glass Festival, “Refract” Returns October 13-16

The 4th annual Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience, returns to Seattle next week, October 13 -16. This four-day glass festival spans across dozens of locations across the greater Seattle area and will showcase more than 50 organizations and 70 participating artists. During Refract, glass art enthusiasts and newcomers will enjoy artist parties, exclusive open studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, hands-on experiences, and intimate glassblowing demonstrations not offered at any other time.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Dwayne Johnson
nbcrightnow.com

Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000

TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
TACOMA, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Documentary Film#Rock Band#Ventures#All American#Siff
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in

TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland

Comments / 0

Community Policy