With more dogs per capita than children, San Francisco is among the most pet friendly cities in the country. Surprisingly, SF actually has a shortage of vets, so finding a pet hospital with the best veterinarians able to care for your cherished furry (or scaley, feathery, or even naked mole-rat) friend can be a challenge at times. The good thing is that our city does in fact have some of the most skilled vets, and they can be found at the locations that SFist has put together below. Why is this list free to read?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO