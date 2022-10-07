Read full article on original website
SFist
Trendy New STK Steakhouse Hit With Wage Theft Suit, Employees Say They Were Forced to Work With COVID
Just one month after opening, buzzy SF nightclub-restaurant STK Steakhouse is already dogged by a class-action lawsuit over wage and tip theft, plus employees claiming they were forced to work while testing positive for COVID-19. When we brought you the news in January that expanding, upscale steakhouse-slash-dance club STK Steakhouse...
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
San Francisco supervisor who wants the Blue Angels banned complains about outside coverage of city politics
A San Francisco councilmember who suggested the Blue Angeles be banned from flying over city airspace is complaining about outside criticisms of the city.
San Francisco's Hotline restaurant to close months after opening
Its last service day is Sunday.
Bay Area archaeologists dig deep to uncover San Francisco's hidden history
Bay Area archaeologists are uncovering San Francisco's hidden past at the largest public archaeological excavation west of Mississippi.
SFist
13 Best Vets & Veterinarian Pet Hospitals in San Francisco
With more dogs per capita than children, San Francisco is among the most pet friendly cities in the country. Surprisingly, SF actually has a shortage of vets, so finding a pet hospital with the best veterinarians able to care for your cherished furry (or scaley, feathery, or even naked mole-rat) friend can be a challenge at times. The good thing is that our city does in fact have some of the most skilled vets, and they can be found at the locations that SFist has put together below. Why is this list free to read?
SFGate
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
sfstandard.com
While SF’s Covid Recovery Falters, South San Francisco Is Booming
Two-and-a-half years after the start of the Covid pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown is still a shell of what it once was, and the economic outlook, for the short term at least, is ominous. But just a few miles south, business is back. In South San Francisco, a self-styled “industrial...
Residents of flooded SF luxury apartment building file lawsuit; allege chronic mismanagement, deceit
One resident says not only did her apartment get damaged during one of the massive leaks but it was burglarized too.
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
California’s tech Mecca saw largest drop in median income during pandemic as the wealthy fled cities
Tech companies and their workers fled San Francisco throughout the pandemic, causing the city's median income to plummet. California is losing residents across the board.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
sfstandard.com
New Shuttles Will Serve This Transit-Starved San Francisco Neighborhood
The city has a plan to help the transit-starved Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. SF transit bosses want electric buses known as “dynamic shuttles,” which riders can hail to custom destinations—or “virtual bus stops”—through a mobile app or an English, Spanish and Chinese phone line. Buses...
sfstandard.com
Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV
A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots have divided opinions in the city for years.
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
activenorcal.com
BASE Jumping Off the Golden Gate Bridge is Dangerous and Illegal. That Hasn’t Stopped These Controversial Daredevils.
For many people around the world, the Golden Gate Bridge serves as the unofficial trademark of Northern California. Crossing the San Francisco Bay from the Marin Headlands to San Francisco’s Presidio sits the beautiful, bright red crown of the city by the bay. As thousands of tourists head to...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Yet Another Rape Rocks Stanford Campus
The new operator of the Castro Theatre, Another Planet Entertainment, received yet another un-welcome mat as the Castro Merchants Association voted to not support their plans for the theater. Another Planet Entertainment (APE) handed the merchants association a pre-written letter of support to sign, but the association voted 5-0 to not sign it, which may create headaches for APE when they pursue Planning Commission approval. [Hoodline]
