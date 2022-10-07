(BURKE COUNTY, GA) - An armed robbery suspect captured in Burke County has been identified by South Carolina law enforcement as a suspect in five murders. On Monday, Burke County investigators arrested James Douglas Drayton in connection with an armed robbery at Taylor Brothers Express on Highway 25 North. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says they discovered Drayton was a suspect in the "mass murder of five people" in Inman South Carolina, Sunday. Investigators from Spartanburg South Carolina traveled to Burke County and investigators say they received a full confession.

