wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Deputies searching for burglary suspect
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect following a burglary call at a home on the 2900 block of Milledgeville Road shortly before noon Monday. Deputies say once they arrived they saw two suspects fleeing the scene on foot. Following the pursuit, one...
Columbia County student charged after admitting to spraying pepper spray during homecoming dance
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County student has been charged after being accused of spraying pepper spray at a homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District Police, a Greenbrier High Student admitted to spraying pepper spray an unknown number of times during the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday, October 1st. Investigators […]
WRDW-TV
Columbia County official arrested over family altercation
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deputy director of engineering services for Columbia County was arrested on suspicion of choking a family member around 10 p.m. Friday. Stephen Exley was arrested and charged with simple battery and family violence in response to a dispatch call for a domestic assault at the block of 700 Spotswood Drive in Evans, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
wfxg.com
Deputies arrest man following two-county car chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - 36-year-old Christopher Meyer is behind bars following a pursuit with deputies that spanned two counties early Saturday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Deputies tried to pull Meyer over at South Belair Road near Oakley Pirkle Road around 1 a.m. Saturday after he was seen speeding.
WRDW-TV
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an August traffic accident that claimed the life of a dirt bike rider. The crash happened Aug. 27 in the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The initial call was for an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike.
wfxg.com
Mass murder suspect arrested in Burke County
(BURKE COUNTY, GA) - An armed robbery suspect captured in Burke County has been identified by South Carolina law enforcement as a suspect in five murders. On Monday, Burke County investigators arrested James Douglas Drayton in connection with an armed robbery at Taylor Brothers Express on Highway 25 North. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says they discovered Drayton was a suspect in the "mass murder of five people" in Inman South Carolina, Sunday. Investigators from Spartanburg South Carolina traveled to Burke County and investigators say they received a full confession.
My Fox 8
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Burke County armed robbery suspect identified
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating an early morning armed robbery at Taylor Brothers Express on Highway 25. Officials say that while they were responding they spotted a potential suspect vehicle. Deputies say that is when a brief chase began, eventually ending when the suspect crashed the vehicle shortly later.
wfxg.com
Richmond County student sets another student's hair on fire, report shows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills Middle School student will be assigned to the Alternative Education Center for the remainder of this semester after allegedly using a lighter to set another student's hair on fire. According to documents from the Richmond County School System, the incident happened on Sept....
wfxg.com
Shooting death investigation underway in Augusta, Coroner says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office says it is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old male. They say he was pronounced dead at 3:00 a.m. Monday morning at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road. The Coroner says he was shot at least one time. His...
wfxg.com
Greenbrier HS student charged following homecoming dance pepper spray incident
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County School District Police department has charged a Greenbrier High School who admitted to discharging pepper spray at the school's October 1st homecoming dance. The student, unnamed, is charged with reckless conduct and disruption of public school. Columbia County School District issued a statement claiming...
‘Lit a pair of panties on fire’: South Carolina woman charged with arson, attempted murder in house fire
An Aiken County woman was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder after an incident where she allegedly set a pair of underwear on fire and locked herself in a room.
Structure fire in Aiken County under investigation
Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken fire crews are at the scene of a house fire. It broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken. Though the blaze was extinguished by 4:00 a.m., it took 4 different fire crews to put it out. The road at the […]
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro Police Department searches for missing woman
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing woman. Xiomara Montes, 48, was last seen in the 100 block of Lee Street in Waynesboro on Oct. 3 around 7 a.m. According to officials, Montes is hearing impaired and has a tattoo on...
Efforts made to reduce crime at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s a new name and even new features to help make, The Landings at 237, formerly known as Fox Trace/Den, safer. We spoke with the Augusta Commissioners working with the owner of these apartments as well as people who live there to find out if it’s working. “I was at home. […]
WRDW-TV
29-year-old man shot dead in Augusta’s latest homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 29-year-old man was shot dead early Monday in Augusta, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported. The shooting victim was found at a Circle K at 2822 Peach Orchard Road, Coroner Mark Bowen said. CSRA’S SURGE IN SLAYINGS:. What are deputies doing about local...
wfxg.com
Business fire in early morning hours under investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A business on North Leg Court was fully involved, according to crews on the scene in the 4:00 hour Monday morning. It is unclear what caused the fire, which is under investigation.
wfxg.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Gordon Highway in Augusta
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta and killed Monday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was traveling eastbound when the pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. All eastbound traffic on Gordon Highway is being...
WRDW-TV
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash involving several vehicles on I-520 at mile marker 3. Richmond County dispatchers said deputies were called to the scene at 8:26 p.m. Monday. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirms the rider was thrown from...
WYFF4.com
Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
