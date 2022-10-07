ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainepublic.org

USM program aims to alleviate teacher shortage by putting students in local schools

Students majoring in education can get paid to work as ed techs, subs or teachers at local schools as part of a new program from the University of Southern Maine. Under the new plan, students from five Maine university campuses will spend a full school year in a district while taking classes to complete their education degrees. Officials say the goal is to help alleviate major teacher shortages across the state.
PORTLAND, ME

