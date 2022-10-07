Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Christian group reassures supporters that LePage would restrict abortion despite debate stance
One of the state's leading anti-abortion organizations is trying to reassure supporters that former Republican Gov. Paul LePage remains an ally after he said during a debate last week that if elected, he would veto any bill banning access to the procedure after 15 weeks. Last week's newsletter from the...
mainepublic.org
Report: Many Maine schools 'do little' to follow 20-year-old law requiring Wabanaki studies
More than two decades after a landmark state law passed requiring Maine schools to teach Wabanaki studies, a new report finds the law has not been fully implemented and the state Department of Education has not enforced it. The report recommends that the DOE work with a new Wabanaki Studies...
mainepublic.org
USM program aims to alleviate teacher shortage by putting students in local schools
Students majoring in education can get paid to work as ed techs, subs or teachers at local schools as part of a new program from the University of Southern Maine. Under the new plan, students from five Maine university campuses will spend a full school year in a district while taking classes to complete their education degrees. Officials say the goal is to help alleviate major teacher shortages across the state.
