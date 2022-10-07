ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Holiday travel costs rising, experts warn; a look at Las Vegas roundtrip prices

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESHWh_0iQOIlLy00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A survey published this week indicates time is running short to plan holiday travel, and it’s going to be expensive.

Hopper’s 2022 Holiday Travel Survey came out on Tuesday, and it recommends booking flights for Christmas and Thanksgiving no later than the week of Oct. 10. Travel costs will be at their highest in the past five years.

Flights are about 25% more expensive than they were for the holidays last year, with an average roundtrip for Thanksgiving at about $281 and even higher for Christmas at about $435.

Finding good deals on flights will be hard after next week, according to Hopper, a travel website that monitors average prices for hotels and flights. A survey taken in early September showed that 29% of travelers had already booked their holiday trips, and another 21% planned to book by the end of September. Only one out of every five travelers said they weren’t booking flights until closer to the holidays.

And the travel days are important if you want to save money.

“If you can fly on Monday (Nov. 21) ahead of Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving Day and return the week after Thanksgiving, you can save as much as $300 of peak holiday prices,” Hopper recommends. “Flying the Monday (Dec. 19) or Tuesday (Dec. 20) before Christmas and returning the week after, but before New Year’s Eve, could save you $120 per ticket.”

8 News Now checked prices on flights around Thanksgiving and we found big differences in prices from the five airlines that carry the most passengers in and out of Las Vegas. We chose to look at roundtrip prices to just five cities:

But websites for Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines had something in common: Many flights were down to just a few available seats remaining at the prices shown above. The longer you wait to book your flight, the fewer choices you will see.

A report from ThePointsGuy , a travel site that has built an audience around airline rewards programs and travel trends, notes that some airlines have policies that leave the door open to booking flights and changing your ticket without a change fee. American, Delta, Southwest and United are among the airlines that allow it, but ticket policies can change. Check with the airline.

Another travel resource, The Vacationer , offers an online guide to the best days to travel, and it mirrors the advice from Hopper. "I view Halloween as the cutoff date for getting a reasonable price on a Thanksgiving flight, but aim to get booked before then. After Halloween, prices will increase considerably as Thanksgiving gets closer," said Phil Dengler, co-owner.

Another common piece of advice: be flexible with your travel days. If you insist on traveling the day before the holiday, you will pay for it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Tallest hotel in Las Vegas may not be the one you think

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is mentioned in lists of things from around the world. But when it comes to the size and height of the hotels – it dominates. Regarding the world’s largest hotels, the Las Vegas valley is home to five of the top 10, 8 of the top 15, and 25 of the top 50. It isn’t however, home to the largest hotel in the world. That goes to the First World Hotel in Malaysia with 7,351 rooms. This is 259 rooms larger than The Venetian Resort (Venetian and Palazzo Towers).
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

All In Aviation Becomes First Independent Flight School in U.S. to Acquire ALSIM ALSR20 Flight Training Simulator

All In Aviation Becomes First Independent Flight School in U.S. to Acquire ALSIM ALSR20 Flight Training Simulator. New wrap-around, full-room simulator designed to provide realistic flight instruction to student pilots. All In Aviation, Southern Nevada’s premier flight school and full-service aviation company, is the first independent flight school in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
cohaitungchi.com

The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions

Las Vegas has more national parks within a day’s drive than any other city in the United States. You are reading: Nature things to do in vegas | The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions. When you include state parks, National Recreation Areas, and Navajo Tribal parks, there...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Roundtrip#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Christmas#Travel Website#Thanksgiving#Linus Business
businesspress.vegas

Panda named No. 1 Nevada Top Workplace in big business division

The best place to work among the largest companies in Nevada in 2022 is Panda Restaurant Group for the second consecutive year. Doing business nationwide as Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, Panda Restaurant Group has 70 Nevada locations with about 1,100 employees in the category that recognizes companies of 500 or more workers.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas

So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
vegas24seven.com

Nigro Construction Completes 50,000 Square-Foot Facility and Welcomes Spread Group to Their New Home

Nigro Construction Completes Construction of 50,000 Square-Foot Facility and Welcomes Spread Group to Their New Home. Manufacturing growth in Southern Nevada remains healthy and steady says Nigro Construction VP. Today, Nigro Construction announced the completion of a 50,000 square-foot building which also marks the start of operations for Spreadshirt, part...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Fall Party Planning

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to get your fall party planning in check. Author of the cookbook, “Comfort Baking” Stephanie Wise show us how to throw a great tailgating and Halloween party
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million

The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy