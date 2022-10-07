ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

A Cruise Ship Was Forced to Stop Mid-Voyage Because of Low Water Levels

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34liVz_0iQOIkTF00

A Viking river cruise ship that was headed up the Mississippi River was halted on Thursday after low water levels forced the vessel to end its voyage earlier than expected.

"Unusually low water levels along the Mississippi River have caused sections of the river to be closed, impacting all northbound and southbound shipping traffic," a statement from the company said, per CNN . "The closures have caused delays that will prevent the Viking Mississippi from completing the sailing underway and from reaching St. Paul [Minnesota] for her next scheduled departure on October 15."

The affected boat was the Viking Mississippi, a vessel that boasts 193 staterooms for up to 386 guests and claims to be the "first truly modern cruise ship in the region."

The low water levels in the river have been caused by light rainfall levels in the area since August. According to Drought. gov , over 84% of the state of Mississippi is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Viking said that customers have been notified but did not clarify whether or not they would be reimbursed or moved to another ship.

The company is currently selling tickets for five different cruise routes on the Mississippi, ranging in starting prices from $3,999 to $12,999.

Comments / 16

Just JC
4d ago

This happens on river cruises in Europe too. BTW the ship in the photo is obviously not for rivers

Reply(1)
12
Comment22
3d ago

That article is hilarious bc when we went to Europe, the Rhine River was too dry to continue & had to take a bus to another ship. We were told on that cruise Viking was considering the Mississippi. Now, that one is dry, too. Ha!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Minnesota State
vinlove.net

Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars

During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Shipping#Cruise Ship#River Cruise#The Mississippi River#Cnn#St Paul Lsb Minnesota
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Ancient shipwreck is discovered 1,200 years after sinking in the Holy Land: 80ft merchant ship laden with cargo from across the Mediterranean shows traders from the West still came to Israel even after the Islamic conquest

An ancient shipwreck that was discovered 1,200 years after sinking off the coast of Israel is evidence that traders from the West still came to port even after the Islamic conquest of the Holy Land, researchers say. It was loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean and dates back...
SCIENCE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy