ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento State police searching for sexual assault suspect

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5hBi_0iQOIbWi00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento State Police Department are looking for a sexual assault suspect that may be using Sacramento State facilities, according to police.

Police say that suspect is a white male who goes by the name of “Zayn.” He is about 22 years old, has brown hair, has brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Stockton Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

Police said that they believe “Zayn” is the suspect for an off-campus assault report on Sept. 23 and an on-campus assault report from Oct. 5.

“Zayn” is not believed to be enrolled at Sacramento State but may be affiliated with San Jose State, according to police.

Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute

The Sacramento State Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to these crimes to contact Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Sacramento Police shoot man while serving arrest warrant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said two officers shot a man who was going to be arrested on a warrant for financial crimes. Police said they spotted him in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Di Lusso Drive in Elk Grove. According to police, it’s not unusual for them to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Police investigate shooting that left man injured in street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.  According to police, the shooting happened on Gateway Oaks Drive, near El Camino Avenue. Police said officers were initially responding to a report of a shooting on Weald Way, near Gateway Oaks Drive, just before 7 p.m. Once they […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Fox 40 Police#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Suspect arrested in Oct. 5 shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a woman is under arrest in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Sacramento earlier this week. Police said through an investigation they determined Asia Kinslow, 31, was responsible for the shooting and that they arrested her without incident Sunday morning. According to police, on Wednesday officers responding […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s office says man shot, killed in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man died following a shooting on Madison Avenue.  According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Madison Avenue, between Polk and Jackson streets, around 9:30 p.m.  When they arrived, deputies said they found a man injured, lying on the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Lincoln Police make two DUI-related arrests after two separate collisions

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested two people on the suspicion of drunk driving within three hours of each other Saturday night.  According to the Lincoln Police Department, both arrests were made after both drivers caused two separate traffic collisions while impaired. Police said one of the suspected drivers had a Blood Alcohol Content level […]
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Nevada City girl dies after being injured in car crash

The Latest — Tuesday, Oct. 11: 8:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old girl died after being taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Original story below: NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento following a solo vehicle collision in Nevada […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.  The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
FOX40

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove Police increase traffic enforcement in school zones

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After weeks of increased patrols in school areas, Elk Grove police are cracking down on drivers who speed and park illegally in school zones. The effort is part of a zero-tolerance enforcement campaign that started Monday. The enforcement campaign includes educating drivers on where parking and stopping are prohibited in school […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Community working to prevent downtown shootings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday marks six months since a Sacramento DJ was shot and killed at his Natomas home. Friends and family of Giovanni “DJ Gio” Pizano came together Sunday afternoon to not only honor him but spark a conversation about preventing gun violence. “It is like losing a part of me, that I […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy