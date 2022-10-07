Sacramento State police searching for sexual assault suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento State Police Department are looking for a sexual assault suspect that may be using Sacramento State facilities, according to police.

Police say that suspect is a white male who goes by the name of “Zayn.” He is about 22 years old, has brown hair, has brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Police said that they believe “Zayn” is the suspect for an off-campus assault report on Sept. 23 and an on-campus assault report from Oct. 5.

“Zayn” is not believed to be enrolled at Sacramento State but may be affiliated with San Jose State, according to police.

The Sacramento State Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to these crimes to contact Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000.

