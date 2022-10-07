ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

John Kirby and Adm. Mike Mullen Sunday on "This Week"

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0iQOIadz00

HEADLINERS

John Kirby

White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications

Adm. Mike Mullen

U.S. Navy (Ret)

Former Chair, Joint Chiefs of Staff

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Mary Bruce

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Jane Coaston

New York Times Podcast Host, “The Argument”

ABC News Contributor

Yasmeen Abutaleb

Washington Post White House Reporter

Plus, ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas brings exclusive access inside the Chicago Police Department

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here . You can also follow the show on Twitter here .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

ABC News

863K+
Followers
183K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy