Council Bluffs, IA

Police in Iowa catch a wanted fugitive from Texas

By Steven Pickering, Iris Bekker
 4 days ago

The Council Bluffs Iowa Police have helped capture one of Texas most wanted criminals. That's where Paul Anthony Basaldua of McAllen was arrested Thursday.

35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had several warrants for his arrest out of McAllen and Hidalgo County, including one for aggravated sexual assault and one for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

He had been on the "Ten Most Wanted" list published by the Texas Department of Public Safety. But he was captured by the U.S. Marshals Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force and local police in the town of Council Bluffs, Iowa. He has previously served prison time for convictions on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a building.

Council Bluffs PD and @USMarshalsHQ arrested one of Texas most wanted in CB on 10/06/22 without incident.

Posted by Council Bluffs Police Department on Friday, October 7, 2022

He has a rap sheet going back to 2009 and has been wanted since August of last year for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexaul assault of a child. He is also allegedly a member of the gang the Latin Kings.

