ABC affiliate's sports reporters apologize for airing Colts-Broncos: 'It burned the retinas'

Thursday night's Colts-Broncos matchup was by many accounts one of the worst games in recent NFL memory.

It was so bad, in fact, that a local network carrying the game offered a mea culpa to its viewers.

During postgame coverage of Indianapolis' uninspired 12-9 win over the Broncos in overtime, Denver ABC affiliate KMGH-7 sports reporter Nick Rothschild expressed regret that viewers had just witnessed the slog.

"I feel the need to just apologize to the viewers," Rothschild told postgame co-host Troy Renck. "I know we didn't play, we didn't even really run this broadcast, but the fact that you had to watch that? On our air? I feel bad."

The game aired on Amazon Prime in most markets, but was seen on ABC in Denver.

"I was here, and I didn’t even want to watch it," Rothschild continued. "Where do we begin?”

Renck responded that the game "burned the retinas."

"Both teams stunk offensively," he added, before declaring the loss one of the worst games of Russell Wilson's career.

Statistically speaking, Rothschild's and Renck's assessment is undeniable.

Wilson and Colts quarterback Matt Ryan combined for 47 completions on 80 attempts for 525 yards, 10 sacks, four interceptions, and zero touchdowns. There were 12 punts, and all 21 points came on seven field goals. There was also a blocked field goal and six fumbles, though incredibly all were recovered by the fumbling team.

