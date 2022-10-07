Liam's List: Fleet Week, Napa Truffle Festival, Oakland Vegan Trail

FOODIE FRIDAY: OAKLAND VEGAN TRAIL

Visit Oakland recently launched the self guided trail ; an online gastronomic guide that boasts 20+ plant-based restaurants found in The Town. With culinary hot spots serving up delicious globally inspired vegan cuisine including: American, Chinese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Mexican, Thai and so much more. Visitors can taste their way around the world all while staying in Oakland. There’s even vegan coffee, donuts, and ice cream! What’s stopping you? You’ll be surprised at the quality of the food and will leave with a satisfied tummy.

Enjoy my Chef with the rock star Chef at one of the spots: Souley Vegan.

PLAY: TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD

Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mocking Bird” adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin is now playing at the Golden Gate Theatre. This iconic story pulls you in and has you hanging on every single word. It stands the test of time, as relevant today as it was when written in the 1960’s civil rights era!

The SF production lived up to the Broadway hype: engrossing, and provocative with a stellar cast led by Richard “John Boy'' Thomas, who is simply brilliant as lawyer Atticus Finch. The entire cast shine with: scene stealer Melanie Moore as Scout Finch, Yaegel T. Welch is compelling as Tom Robinson and Jacqueline Williams is a powerhouse as Calpurnia. All richly deserved the five minute standing ovation as the curtain fell last night in this gripping BroadwaySF production. Mocking Bird runs at the Golden Gate through October 9. You should run now and get tickets .

EVENT: FLEET WEEK

Held annually between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, The San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show Presented by United attracts fans from all over the globe. The waterfront event is headlined by The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and is the only air show in the United States with a commercial airliner, the United 777, to perform a fully choreographed act. Look to the water to see U.S. Navy ships crushing by and of course enjoy the acrobatics of the Blue Angels above. Fleet Week runs through October 11.

FUNDRAISER:FOODWISE SUNDAY SUPPER

Join me in supporting local farms and thriving communities at Foodwise Sunday Supper: A Farm to City Feast , back in person at the Ferry Building on October 16! Enjoy an abundant walkaround reception and elegant four-course dinner, featuring 30 top restaurants and the freshest fall produce. Proceeds provide vital funds for Foodwise farmers markets, food access initiatives, and education programs. Also support our restaurant community.

Check out the lineup , yours truly as EMCEE and reserve your feast today.

MUST SEE TV:BEST OF THE FEST

Enjoy the Best of the Fest from the 85th Stern Grove Season .

Honored to serve as Host of Stern Grove and of our best of show airing Saturday, October 15 at 7 P.M. on KPIX.

GET TICKETS: NAPA TRUFFLE FESTIVAL

Tickets for the 2023 Napa Truffle Festival are now live! You are invited to review the schedule and get your tickets now. Note - many events have consistently sold out within 12-24 hours in the past. I am on board as festival emcee with the “Truffle Chef “ Ken Frank as the host Chef and master of all things truffles. I look forward to seeing you in January! This will be truffle-tastic! The Napa Truffle Festival runs January 13 -15, 2023.

