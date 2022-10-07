ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Former WWE wrestler, reality competition winner Sara Lee dead at 30

By Emily Mikkelsen, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCKfv_0iQOI2ue00

( WGHP ) — Sara Lee, a former World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler who also won a reality competition in 2015, has died at age 30, her mother confirmed.

In a Facebook post, her mother, Terri Lee , wrote, “We are all in shock.”

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she said. “We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Sara Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, whose ring name is Westin Blake, with whom she had three children.

The WWE released a Tweet on Friday morning expressing shock and sadness over Sara Lee’s passing: “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Brash ‘Goddess of Love’ comedian Judy Tenuta dies at 72

Sara Lee won Season 6 of the “Tough Enough” competition series. She earned a one-year contract with WWE and also worked as an NXT wrestler.

In an Instagram picture posted earlier in the week, she discussed feeling better after a sinus infection. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row … first ever sinus infection kicked my butt,” she wrote.

No cause of death has been released.

Fellow wrestler Bull James created a GoFundMe for Lee’s family .

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee,” the campaign read. “As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Four in hospital, one arrested after fight in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested and is facing charges after a fight Kinston police said broke out early Sunday. Police said Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, was arrested and taken into custody. She was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

SC murder suspect turns himself in

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
LANCASTER, SC
WNCT

Eileen Ryan, actress and mother of Sean Penn, dies at 94

(NEXSTAR) – Eileen Ryan, actress and mother to Sean, Chris, and Michael Penn, has died, her son announced Monday. She was 94. In a Twitter post, singer Michael Penn wrote “We lost mom yesterday.” Ryan died at her home Sunday, one week before her birthday, People and CNN have confirmed. Additional details about her cause of death have not been released.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Judy Tenuta
WNCT

GPD investigates shooting outside high school football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A teenager is recovering after he was shot Friday night outside of a high school football game. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday night near J.H. Rose High School. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Hooker […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Wrestler#Combat#Nxt
WNCT

Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
EMMITSBURG, MD
WNCT

UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti’s crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by...
WORLD
WNCT

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite for NYC Comic Con

(KTLA) – Great Scott!. “Back to the Future” stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at New York Comic Con over the weekend (no DeLorean needed), and the moment brought tears to fans’ eyes. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” one fan tweeted on Sunday, along with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers and investigators went to the residence […]
DOTHAN, AL
WNCT

‘Nothing like it’: NC mansion on the market for $30M

LINVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Imagine living on a nearly $30 million estate. One is up for grabs in Linville. The Lazy Bear Lodge is currently the most expensive home on the market in the Carolinas. The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
LINVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern police investigating after person shot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. Police said they responded to a call just after 5 p.m. in reference to shots fired. They found a person, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound at the 600 block of First Avenue in […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Rain-fueled landslide sweeps through Venezuela town; 22 dead

LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela (AP) — A landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a municipality in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead as it dragged mud, rocks and trees through neighborhoods, authorities said Sunday. Dozens of people are missing. Residents of Las...
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

Verstappen takes 2nd straight drivers’ title with Japan win

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen is now a two-time Formula One world champion, both titles awarded under bizarre and unprecedented circumstances long after he crossed the finish line. The Red Bull driver won the rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday and didn’t learn he was champion until F1’s...
MOTORSPORTS
WNCT

Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 3 unsuccessful seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule Monday on the heels of the team’s fourth loss in five games, team executives confirm. Rhule finishes his stint as the Panthers’ head coach with an overall record of 11-27. During his tenure, the Panthers never won more than 5 games […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy