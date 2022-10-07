ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

YSU unanimously votes to name Dr. Helen Lafferty new Interim President

Youngstown State University voted unanimously on Monday to name alumna and longtime professor at Villanova University in Pennsylvania as its new Interim President. Dr. Helen Lafferty graduated from YSU and is a global member of the YSU Board of Trustees and is set to serve as the university's new Interim President once current President, Jim Tressel leaves at the end of January of 2023.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man. According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. YSU unanimously votes to name Dr. Helen Lafferty new Interim President. Youngstown State University voted unanimously...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 11th

Vindicator file photo / October 12, 1994 | Warren G. Harding High School juniors Yulonda Grayer, left, and Tawanna Young wait outside the school after a fire caused the students to be evacuated for about a half hour 28 years ago. October 11. 1997: Youngstown State University reports a 3.7...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
whbc.com

Affinity Building Sold Again

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
MASSILLON, OH
ysnlive.com

2022 DIVISION I VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

On August 20th the volleyball season got started as every team across the state of Ohio had aspirations of being one of the lucky 4 that ends the season with a trophy. 50 days later, and the road to Wright State has become clear. Although there’s still one week left in the regular season, now every team knows what path they’ll have to take to win a State Championship. YSN is the place to be for tournament coverage. Below you’ll find a break down of each of YSN’s teams spot in the district bracket.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#The University Of Akron#Linus College#The Ysu Board Of Trustees#Board#Ysu Penguins#The Ohio State Buckeyes
wcn247.com

An RA reflects on her job as students explore the mess in the bathrooms

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Anyone who lives in Galbreath Hall this year could tell you that it hasn't been the cleanest lately. A couple of weeks ago, you would have found toilet paper littering the floors rather than stocked in the holders. It was your only option to use paper towels– assuming you were lucky enough to find some in the bathroom.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
newsonthegreen.com

Ferrara, Suttles asked Haun to resign earlier than planned

Brookfield Trustees Mark Ferrara and Dan Suttles have asked Trustee Ron Haun to resign earlier than he had planned. No matter what Haun decides, the other trustees have put out a call for letters of interest from people who would like to serve on the board after Haun resigns. Ferrara...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
whbc.com

Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WFMJ.com

Two local school districts hosting annual canned food contest

Two local school districts are kicking off the season of giving early. David Anderson High School in Lisbon and United High School are hosting their annual "Clash of the Cans" contest Friday night during their Friday night football game. Each school's student council is challenging their student body to donate...
LISBON, OH
cleveland19.com

Loaded gun found at Summit County school

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Mercer County 911 callers told ambulances could be delayed

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking into emergency services across the state. Tuesday in Grove City, a House committee listened to six people about the problems and asked questions about how they can be fixed. Mercer County has 48 municipalities, 683 square miles and 45,000 households to provide ambulance service. The county’s […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy