Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YSU names interim president
Dr. Helen Lafferty will take office at Youngstown State University while a national search ensues for a permanent replacement.
WFMJ.com
YSU unanimously votes to name Dr. Helen Lafferty new Interim President
Youngstown State University voted unanimously on Monday to name alumna and longtime professor at Villanova University in Pennsylvania as its new Interim President. Dr. Helen Lafferty graduated from YSU and is a global member of the YSU Board of Trustees and is set to serve as the university's new Interim President once current President, Jim Tressel leaves at the end of January of 2023.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man. According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. YSU unanimously votes to name Dr. Helen Lafferty new Interim President. Youngstown State University voted unanimously...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 11th
Vindicator file photo / October 12, 1994 | Warren G. Harding High School juniors Yulonda Grayer, left, and Tawanna Young wait outside the school after a fire caused the students to be evacuated for about a half hour 28 years ago. October 11. 1997: Youngstown State University reports a 3.7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New blood and seasoned veteran in commissioner battle
Having worked in Mahoning County since graduating high school, incumbent commissioner Carol Righetti says she's earned another term in office -- her fourth.
Former YSU & Girard QB shining in new college home
Former YSU and Girard standout, and current Bentley University graduate quarterback Mark Waid has picked up a pair of honors for his play last week.
J.D. Vance addresses ‘Common Good’ conservative academic conference in interlude from campaign trail
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance spoke to a couple hundred ideological allies while keynoting a conservative, Catholic academic conference in Eastern Ohio Saturday night, capping a day of more typical campaign activities with a month to go until the Nov. 8 election. Vance was billed to...
WFMJ.com
Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley looking for grant recipients
The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley is offering grants to support children and adults with an Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. The 9th Annual Mike Hull Memorial Family Mini-Grant is offering up to $500 in grants through October 26. The focus of this project is to reach out...
RELATED PEOPLE
Crash victims honored at local volleyball game
The Hubbard and Mooney communities came together to remember two of their own Monday.
Ground broken on new plaza in Boardman
The ground was broken Monday on a new $3 million plaza in Boardman.
whbc.com
Affinity Building Sold Again
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
ysnlive.com
2022 DIVISION I VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
On August 20th the volleyball season got started as every team across the state of Ohio had aspirations of being one of the lucky 4 that ends the season with a trophy. 50 days later, and the road to Wright State has become clear. Although there’s still one week left in the regular season, now every team knows what path they’ll have to take to win a State Championship. YSN is the place to be for tournament coverage. Below you’ll find a break down of each of YSN’s teams spot in the district bracket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcn247.com
An RA reflects on her job as students explore the mess in the bathrooms
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Anyone who lives in Galbreath Hall this year could tell you that it hasn't been the cleanest lately. A couple of weeks ago, you would have found toilet paper littering the floors rather than stocked in the holders. It was your only option to use paper towels– assuming you were lucky enough to find some in the bathroom.
WFMJ.com
Officials expecting good voter turnout for this year's midterms
Time is winding down on voter registration for the November elections. This year, officials are expecting a decent turnout, predicting 54 percent which is about the same it was four years ago in the last midterm elections and up from 42 percent, eight years ago. "We see a lot of...
newsonthegreen.com
Ferrara, Suttles asked Haun to resign earlier than planned
Brookfield Trustees Mark Ferrara and Dan Suttles have asked Trustee Ron Haun to resign earlier than he had planned. No matter what Haun decides, the other trustees have put out a call for letters of interest from people who would like to serve on the board after Haun resigns. Ferrara...
whbc.com
Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Two local school districts hosting annual canned food contest
Two local school districts are kicking off the season of giving early. David Anderson High School in Lisbon and United High School are hosting their annual "Clash of the Cans" contest Friday night during their Friday night football game. Each school's student council is challenging their student body to donate...
cleveland19.com
Loaded gun found at Summit County school
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
Mercer County 911 callers told ambulances could be delayed
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking into emergency services across the state. Tuesday in Grove City, a House committee listened to six people about the problems and asked questions about how they can be fixed. Mercer County has 48 municipalities, 683 square miles and 45,000 households to provide ambulance service. The county’s […]
Youngstown youth football coach pleads guilty to federal gun charge
Randy Triplett, 31, entered a guilty plea Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Comments / 1