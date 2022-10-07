On August 20th the volleyball season got started as every team across the state of Ohio had aspirations of being one of the lucky 4 that ends the season with a trophy. 50 days later, and the road to Wright State has become clear. Although there’s still one week left in the regular season, now every team knows what path they’ll have to take to win a State Championship. YSN is the place to be for tournament coverage. Below you’ll find a break down of each of YSN’s teams spot in the district bracket.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO