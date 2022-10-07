ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
Jets’ Robert Saleh faces new challenge: keeping perspective after 3-2 start | ‘It doesn’t mean anything’

The Jets have won three out of their last four games, and Sunday’s win over the Dolphins marked the team’s first winning streak under coach Robert Saleh. We saw in recent weeks that Saleh will fiercely protect his locker room from the negativity that comes with losing. But now he faces a new challenge: how to guard his young team against the pitfalls that come with winning.
Jets troll ‘disrepectful’ Tyreek Hill after Quinnen Williams destroys him with stiff arm

Tyreek Hill could have avoided all of this had he just picked the Jets back in March. Instead, he agreed to sign a contract extension with the Dolphins, and so the Chiefs traded him to South Florida. And that’s how Hill found himself in teal and white on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, trying to tackle Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he churned toward the end zone after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
How will Eagles stop Cowboys’ ‘outstanding’ linebacker Micah Parsons?

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff talk about the game plans for their upcoming opponents. This week, as the coaches gather to look at the video and come up with ideas on how to get their sixth win of the season, they will be talking about Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, with one player in particular that will be at the top of their to-do list.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley, in latest impressive moment, leads massive win over Packers in London

LONDON — Saquon Barkley cut left, then right — and he was gone, racing into the open field, with Packers safety Darnell Savage lying on the turf behind him. Once again, Barkley — the Giants’ star running back — was putting this shorthanded offense on his shoulders ... and one of them was aching, after Barkley got hurt on the previous drive. Once again, he was sending a message to the rest of the NFL: I’m back. And once again, Barkley was leaving everyone in the crowd with their mouths agape — all the way across the Atlantic Ocean this time.
