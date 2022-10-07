Read full article on original website
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
Hungover in the desert; Eagles bumble past Cards, because they signed the better backup kicker | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. -- A lot of Eagles fans who made the trip out West might have been hungover Sunday, after an impressive showing Saturday night on the streets and bars of Scottsdale and surrounding environs, celebrating the Phillies’ victory in the Wild Card series over St. Louis. The team...
Stunned about Giants beating Packers for 4-1 start? They’re not: ‘We’ve been for real since Day 1, man’
LONDON — Last year, the Giants won four games, as they spiraled to a 4-13 disaster and coach Joe Judge got fired. Already this year, well before Halloween, the Giants have won four games. They’re 4-1 after Sunday’s massive comeback win over the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera throws ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz under the bus
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Carson Wentz has worn out his welcome. After flaming out with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, Wentz is having a tough go of it in his first season with the Commanders. Washington is 1-4, while the Eagles lead the NFC East...
Packers, stunned by Giants, already talking about losing to Jets next week
It appears the Giants did more than rally to shock the NFL on Sunday with a 27-22 victory in London: They sent the Green Bay Packers back to the states with a 3-2 record and lots of doubt — already worried about another loss to the Jets next week at Lambeau Field. Make room on those analysts’ couches.
NFL insider suggests Giants could be playoff-bound, praises Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll
Peter King knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two. Now an insider for NBC Sports, King rose through the ranks as New York Giants beat writer for Newsday from 1985 to 1989. In his latest Football America in Morning column, King made it quite...
Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
N.J.’s Kenny Pickett accuses Bills of playing dirty in Steelers’ Week 5 loss
Well, that didn’t as planned. Kenny Pickett made his first NFL regular-season start on Sunday, and it was a game to forget, with the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3. Pickett, the No. 20 pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, replaced Mitch Trubisky, who was benched...
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
Ex-Eagles star STILL doesn’t think team is a Super Bowl contender
There’s no denying that the Eagles are doing well so far this season. After beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The strong start has...
Raiders’ Davante Adams faces criminal investigation, possible suspension for pushing photographer
TMZ reports Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams faces possible criminal charges for pushing a credentialed person while walking off the field at Arrowhead Stadium following Las Vegas’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. According to TMZ, the photographer on the receiving end of the...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
Jets’ Robert Saleh faces new challenge: keeping perspective after 3-2 start | ‘It doesn’t mean anything’
The Jets have won three out of their last four games, and Sunday’s win over the Dolphins marked the team’s first winning streak under coach Robert Saleh. We saw in recent weeks that Saleh will fiercely protect his locker room from the negativity that comes with losing. But now he faces a new challenge: how to guard his young team against the pitfalls that come with winning.
Eagles-Cowboys game dragged into John Fetterman-Dr. Oz. Senate race
This weekend will feature a showdown in Philadelphia when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And while the city prepares for what promises to be an exciting football game, the state is has been hosting a different sort of competition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
What channel is Eagles game on today? (10/9/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 5 vs. Cardinals
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 5 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
Jets troll ‘disrepectful’ Tyreek Hill after Quinnen Williams destroys him with stiff arm
Tyreek Hill could have avoided all of this had he just picked the Jets back in March. Instead, he agreed to sign a contract extension with the Dolphins, and so the Chiefs traded him to South Florida. And that’s how Hill found himself in teal and white on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, trying to tackle Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he churned toward the end zone after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
How will Eagles stop Cowboys’ ‘outstanding’ linebacker Micah Parsons?
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff talk about the game plans for their upcoming opponents. This week, as the coaches gather to look at the video and come up with ideas on how to get their sixth win of the season, they will be talking about Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, with one player in particular that will be at the top of their to-do list.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley, in latest impressive moment, leads massive win over Packers in London
LONDON — Saquon Barkley cut left, then right — and he was gone, racing into the open field, with Packers safety Darnell Savage lying on the turf behind him. Once again, Barkley — the Giants’ star running back — was putting this shorthanded offense on his shoulders ... and one of them was aching, after Barkley got hurt on the previous drive. Once again, he was sending a message to the rest of the NFL: I’m back. And once again, Barkley was leaving everyone in the crowd with their mouths agape — all the way across the Atlantic Ocean this time.
Giants’ Eli Manning says what impresses him the most about surprising 4-1 start
The New York Giants are looking good. Sunday featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers across the pond, allowing the Giants to improve to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning went on the Jim Rome Show to talk about his...
Giants lose another 2022 NFL Draft pick for season, as D.J. Davidson tears ACL
The Giants on Tuesday announced that rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson’s season is over, because of a knee injury suffered in Sunday’s win over the Packers in London. Davidson has a torn ACL — just the latest Giants 2022 NFL Draft pick to be sidelined for the year. And they’ve all been victimized by a torn ACL.
