JAMES CITY-Williamsburg entrepreneur Corey Fenton is a busy guy getting busier all the time. He is the owner of Virginia Grounds, a landscaping company, as well as the operator of Jamestown Discovery, which offers river tours departing from the James City County marina. He has now hung out another shingle: proprietor, with business partner William Palmer, of Williamsburg on Wheels, a new Segway and e-bike rental and tour operation that is being run out of Jamestown Beach Event Park on Jamestown Road.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO