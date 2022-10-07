ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

New Bike Business Shifts Into High Gear In and Around Williamsburg’s Trails

JAMES CITY-Williamsburg entrepreneur Corey Fenton is a busy guy getting busier all the time. He is the owner of Virginia Grounds, a landscaping company, as well as the operator of Jamestown Discovery, which offers river tours departing from the James City County marina. He has now hung out another shingle: proprietor, with business partner William Palmer, of Williamsburg on Wheels, a new Segway and e-bike rental and tour operation that is being run out of Jamestown Beach Event Park on Jamestown Road.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

AP Homes Opening First Showroom In Greater Williamsburg

JAMES CITY-The custom home building company AP Homes is opening its first showroom in Greater Williamsburg. A ribbon cutting and grand opening is scheduled for Friday, October 14 for the new location on Richmond Road in Norge. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA

If you’re planning a visit to Williamsburg, you’ll want to squeeze as many restaurant visits in as possible. The town’s got a top-notch dining scene up its sleeve, and there’s so much variety that you’ll be totally spoilt for choice. To help you narrow down your options, we’ve rounded up our top 15 restaurants for you to try.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Buckets Car Wash In Williamsburg Is About More Than Washing Cars

JAMES CITY –Buckets Car Wash on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg is not your regular local carwash, according to owner Shawn McLaughlin. “Buckets Car Wash is much more than washing cars,” McLaughlin said recently. “I don’t even consider us as being in the car wash business. We are in the business of delighting customers every time, while also serving as a strong part of our local community.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Lifestyle
City
Williamsburg, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.
POQUOSON, VA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA

Getting used to a new area can be overwhelming and daunting. If you’ve left behind everything you know and love, you are probably struggling with figuring out what to do with your free time. Are you looking for a place to decompress after a long day at work? Or...
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Local Life#Linus Business#What To Do#Travel Info#Operation Escape
13News Now

Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
virginiamercury.com

Virginia Beach poker room shuts down again … temporarily

The Beach Poker Room in Virginia Beach, a facility that’s drawn heightened attention to the state’s confusing laws on charitable gaming, has temporarily closed its doors again, according to a Facebook announcement last week. On Oct. 4, the facility said it was closing “due to many unfortunate circumstances”...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Roads Economy Full Of Ups and Downs

NEWPORT NEWS-Experts from the Dragas Center For Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University’s Strome College of Business presented their annual State of the Region report for Hampton Roads to Peninsula business leaders during a meeting on Friday, October 7 in Newport News. The event was hosted by...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy