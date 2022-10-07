Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNewport News, VA
Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldWilliamsburg, VA
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Virginia Peninsula Community College opening new trades center in ToanoWatchful EyeToano, VA
New Bike Business Shifts Into High Gear In and Around Williamsburg’s Trails
JAMES CITY-Williamsburg entrepreneur Corey Fenton is a busy guy getting busier all the time. He is the owner of Virginia Grounds, a landscaping company, as well as the operator of Jamestown Discovery, which offers river tours departing from the James City County marina. He has now hung out another shingle: proprietor, with business partner William Palmer, of Williamsburg on Wheels, a new Segway and e-bike rental and tour operation that is being run out of Jamestown Beach Event Park on Jamestown Road.
peninsulachronicle.com
AP Homes Opening First Showroom In Greater Williamsburg
JAMES CITY-The custom home building company AP Homes is opening its first showroom in Greater Williamsburg. A ribbon cutting and grand opening is scheduled for Friday, October 14 for the new location on Richmond Road in Norge. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA
If you’re planning a visit to Williamsburg, you’ll want to squeeze as many restaurant visits in as possible. The town’s got a top-notch dining scene up its sleeve, and there’s so much variety that you’ll be totally spoilt for choice. To help you narrow down your options, we’ve rounded up our top 15 restaurants for you to try.
peninsulachronicle.com
Buckets Car Wash In Williamsburg Is About More Than Washing Cars
JAMES CITY –Buckets Car Wash on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg is not your regular local carwash, according to owner Shawn McLaughlin. “Buckets Car Wash is much more than washing cars,” McLaughlin said recently. “I don’t even consider us as being in the car wash business. We are in the business of delighting customers every time, while also serving as a strong part of our local community.”
In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA
Getting used to a new area can be overwhelming and daunting. If you’ve left behind everything you know and love, you are probably struggling with figuring out what to do with your free time. Are you looking for a place to decompress after a long day at work? Or...
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a "serious crash" Tuesday evening.
Months before tenant found dead, Newport News received reports of people living at SeaView lofts
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Residents of the still condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex may have read a different headline about their former home Monday morning. Almost four months after safety violations forced residents out in July, Newport News authorities found a man dead inside the apartment complex. They believe...
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
18-year-old injured in shooting on 35th St. in Newport News
Police were called to investigate the shooting on 35th Street, near Wickham Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.
virginiamercury.com
Virginia Beach poker room shuts down again … temporarily
The Beach Poker Room in Virginia Beach, a facility that’s drawn heightened attention to the state’s confusing laws on charitable gaming, has temporarily closed its doors again, according to a Facebook announcement last week. On Oct. 4, the facility said it was closing “due to many unfortunate circumstances”...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Roads Economy Full Of Ups and Downs
NEWPORT NEWS-Experts from the Dragas Center For Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University’s Strome College of Business presented their annual State of the Region report for Hampton Roads to Peninsula business leaders during a meeting on Friday, October 7 in Newport News. The event was hosted by...
Authorities find body in condemned Newport News apartment building
Authorities found a body during a welfare check at the condemned Seaview Lofts apartments in Newport News. In July residents were given 48 hours to leave their homes due to safety concerns.
Shop from hundreds of art vendors at Richmond’s Craft + Design
Get your holiday shopping started early this month with Craft + Design, a "museum quality" contemporary craft show produced by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.
Today in history | Hampton's Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time
HAMPTON, Va. — On today's date 150 years ago, the Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time. According to the Hampton History Museum, the lighthouse, which sits at the southern end of the Chesapeake Bay, alerted ships of the shallow waters at the mouth of the Hampton Roads harbor.
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)
Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
