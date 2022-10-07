ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox11online.com

Fall foliage nearing peak for some in Northeast Wisconsin

Beautiful blue skies made a perfect backdrop for the fall foliage at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico on Monday. Plenty of golden yellows are coming out around the Interpretive Center, with some orange and red splashes. It's a big reason why some, like Brittany Walczyk and her children, were coming...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin school districts propose new budgets ahead of 2022-23 year

(WLUK) -- Financial directors and school board members in northeast Wisconsin's two largest school districts outlined the challenges ahead of them in upcoming years. "If you don't work in public education, those numbers are going to be startling," Green Bay School Board President Laura McCoy said. "They're huge. This is what it costs to provide education services for roughly 20,000 students."
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

As they campaign Monday, Johnson, Barnes focus on different issues

(WLUK) -- After a heated debate on Friday, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes hit the road across Wisconsin to campaign. According to Marquette University Law School's latest poll, most voters say inflation is their number one concern. "They realize that a dollar that they...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin's most-searched-for candy bar revealed just before Halloween

(WLUK) -- What candy are Wisconsinites most looking forward to this Halloween?. My Telescope, a firm that specializes in search analysis, looked at Google search volumes to come up with the answer. It found that Snickers was the most-searched chocolate in Wisconsin and 22 other states. Snickers' peanut-less cousin, the Milky Way, was the least-searched candy bar in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

PHOTOS: Full Hunter's Moon shines over Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- A clear night made for some stunning views of this month's full moon on Sunday. Several FOX 11 viewers shared photos of the full moon over the weekend. Share your weather photos and videos with us here:. According to space.com, the moon appeared larger and with an orange...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Photos: Buck Tales from 2022 youth hunt

(WLUK) -- Kids all across Wisconsin took to the woods this weekend for the annual Youth Hunt. Lots of hunters shared their Buck Tales with us. Share your young hunter's success story by uploading a photo or video here:. Wisconsin's youth hunt is open to children 15 and younger. They...
WISCONSIN STATE

