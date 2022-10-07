ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Work to begin ahead of schedule on USD 428 Support Facility

Everything is on track for the USD 428 Great Bend Support Facility located on east 10th Street. Todd Dumler, project manager for McCownGordon Construction, updated the board of education on the $4.82 million renovation at Monday's meeting. Dumler said things are actually moving faster than planned with work now expected to begin in November.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

