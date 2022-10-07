Read full article on original website
Great Bend Chamber After Hours hosted at Camp Aldrich Oct. 20
Cinnamon rolls, cider, chili, wine, beer and multiple giveaways will be available at the family-friendly “After Hours” event from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Camp Aldrich, hosted by Barton Community College in conjunction with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce. Giveaways will include multiple “cozy fall baskets” of...
Great Bend firefighters busy educating, prepping for spaghetti feed
October may be the busiest month for Great Bend firefighters. On top of Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 9-15 this year, the firefighters are also preparing for their 17th annual spaghetti feed fundraiser on Nov. 3 at the Knights of Columbus in Great Bend. "It's our big fundraiser...
🎤County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Mike Hesher and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Oct. 6, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Work to begin ahead of schedule on USD 428 Support Facility
Everything is on track for the USD 428 Great Bend Support Facility located on east 10th Street. Todd Dumler, project manager for McCownGordon Construction, updated the board of education on the $4.82 million renovation at Monday's meeting. Dumler said things are actually moving faster than planned with work now expected to begin in November.
Man, woman dead after semi, SUV crash in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Kia Sorento driven by Jackie F. Dillard, 71, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, was southbound on U.S. 183 at Kansas 156. The driver failed to stop at a posted stop...
Charcuterie, catering business Grater Whey opens storefront NW Kansas
Catering company Grater Whey has opened a new storefront and kitchen at 3005 Hall in Hays. Krystan Stinemetz, 38, owner, started the business out of her home in 2020. She specializes in charcuterie boards, platters and grazing tables. The charcuterie boards start at about $35 and increase in cost depending...
Cop Shop (10/10)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/10) At 2:58 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at SW 40 Road & SW 50 Avenue. At 4:54 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 156 Highway & NE 130 Avenue. Chest Pain. At 7:57 a.m. chest pain was reported at 889...
Cybersecurity 101 business luncheon in Great Bend
Any business looking to learn how to be better prepared against cyber attacks is invited to attend a business luncheon on Cybersecurity 101 with Barton Community College instructor, Cristi Gale. This business luncheon will take place Friday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, 1125 Williams St. Great Bend.
Great Bend Post
News from the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another four dollars Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than four dollars a barrel Friday.
US 281 Highway in Stafford Co. included in KDOT projects
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Sept. 21, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Douglas ‑...
Barton County tax sale is Tuesday, view the property list here
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, several properties in Barton County will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The 2022 tax sale will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Great Bend Events Center on 10th Street. The Barton County Treasurer’s Office sent tax delinquent notices to 172 homes or...
KWEC to utilize bird identifying app for next WILD Club activity
If September is one of the busiest months at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, October is the spookiest. Following a full return of the Butterfly Festival and Education Day for area second graders last month, the facility will stay busy later this month with a bird mask WILD Club activity on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Turtle Tots Preschool activities on Halloween.
GBRC: Stop 'N Learn - Medicare Update
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Medicare Update” on Wednesday, October 12, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). As more people become Medicare eligible, it is a good...
Hays USD 489 considers stocking Narcan at schools
The Hays school board discussed a proposal Monday night to stock Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opiod overdose, at all USD 489 schools. School nurses and other district medical staff will be trained to administer the drug, which is a nasal spray. All schools are staffed with some type of medical staff daily.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Gambling with the 2023 Wheat Crop
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 4, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought. Exceptional drought is enveloping most of Southeast Kansas and moving into South Central Kansas along with a good portion of Southwest and moving in Northwest Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (October 11 to 15) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 13 to 19) indicates continued near normal temperatures and precipitation.
USD 428 Board hopes to have new track, turf installed at GBHS by September 2023
The products have outlived their warranty, and now it's time for a replacement. At Monday's USD 428 Great Bend Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp led a discussion about the replacement of the turf and track at Great Bend High School's Memorial Stadium. Popp could provide only a guess Monday evening, but said the project will likely exceed $1 million.
Son bullied, Great Bend mom wants cell phones removed from school
Hours after a story on Great Bend Post was released depicting cyber bullying that was reported at Hoisington Middle School, a mother of a student at Great Bend High School came forward and said, “there’s a lot going on, and this is just the tip of the iceberg because so many parents have a story.”
Barton Community College to host Senior Day; $6K in scholarships given away
Barton Community College will help area high school seniors plan for their futures at Senior Day, starting at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 16, with a sign-up deadline of Nov. 1. Those interested can sign up at seniorday.bartonccc.edu. The annual senior day will feature campus tours, sessions with advisors and admissions representatives,...
Entrepreneurs open third business in Great Bend
D & A Testing Pros co-owners, Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors and staff mid-September for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their third new business. Located at 1702 Main Street, Great Bend, D & A Testing...
📷Great Bend Rec youth outdoor soccer team photos
The Great Bend Recreation Commission released their 2022 outdoor soccer teams.
