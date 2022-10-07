Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
MLive.com
4 reasons why Tigers’ 2022 season went south
DETROIT -- When did things start to go wrong in 2022?. Maybe it was that chilly weekend in Kansas City.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State forward starts fourth pro season in Bahrain
Nick Ward is off to a high-scoring start to the season in a unique location. The former Spartans forward has started his fourth professional basketball season playing for Al-Najma in Bahrain’s Premier League. Through two games, Ward has proven to be a dominant frontcourt player in the 11-team league...
MLive.com
Associated Press high school football state rankings through Week 7 in Michigan
The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions.
MLive.com
Former Michigan WR a ‘big target,’ leads Houston Texans in yards early
Nico Collins “mossing” Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell made one thing official: Collins’ second NFL season is off to a solid start. Despite the Houston Texans’ record standing at 1-3-1, the former Michigan wide receiver continues to be a bright spot for their offense. He was a key factor in the Texans’ 13-6 win over the Jaguars, leading the team in receiving yards for the second straight week. Collins had four receptions for 65 yards.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Giants of the SEC get slain in the same week
Saline and Chelsea have been the standards of the Southeastern Conference for many years now. That’s why when both teams were defeated in Week 7, it marked a stunning turn of events in the conference. With Saline’s 7-0 loss to Temperance Bedford last week, the Hornets saw their impressive...
MLive.com
Why the Detroit Lions benched longtime starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye is playing like one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season. By ProFootballFocus’ measure, he has been the worst cornerback in the league this season. With promising young cornerback Jerry Jacobs due back at the bye, and Jeff Okudah certainly not coming off the field, Oruwariye’s days in the starting lineup seemed like they could be numbered.
MLive.com
With help on the way, Lions cutting WR Maurice Alexander
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are cutting wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Alexander was signed last week to help the Lions get through their injury troubles at wide receiver. DJ Chark did not play in the loss against New England because of an ankle injury, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was largely ineffective while playing through a high ankle sprain. He caught four passes for just 18 yards, matching the second-worst game of his career.
MLive.com
Givani Smith among Red Wings placed on waivers
Givani Smith might have been hard-pressed to earn a spot in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup this season. Now, he might not even be on their 23-man roster. The Red Wings on Sunday waived Smith, the rugged winger who has struggled to find consistency and remain in the lineup the past two seasons.
MLive.com
Amani Oruwariye benched by Lions in New England, Amon-Ra St. Brown active
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye has been benched in New England, a stunning development for a veteran cornerback who once looked like he might cash in when his contract expires at the end of the season. He will watch the Detroit Lions fight for their season in street clothes, a healthy inactive for the first time since his rookie year.
MLive.com
Playoff picture: How do Jackson-area football teams stack up in playoff points through Week 7
JACKSON -- For high school football teams in Michigan, the time is running short for building a playoff-worthy resume. Seven weeks have come and gone, and just two games remain in the regular season before the MHSAA takes a look and who’s in and who’s out, and draws up brackets for the journey to Ford Field.
MLive.com
Lions’ Saivion Smith carted off via ambulance, taken to hospital with neck injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Saivion Smith is a practice-squad defensive back who earned the surprise start at safety on Sunday in New England. But Smith collapsed on his first play of the game because of a neck injury, and was taken directly to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Smith opened...
MLive.com
Red Wings assign Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids
The Detroit Red Wings gave top defense prospect Simon Edvinsson a good, long look in the preseason and decided he needs some development time in the AHL. Edvinsson, the No. 6 overall pick in 2021, was among 15 players assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. The Red Wings...
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Lions’ mismanagement with kicker position now haunting them
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions’ losing streak has hit three games after a 29-0 shutout on Sunday in New England. Here are three things we learned in the defeat. Dan Campbell has a kicker problem. There is no other way to explain the decision to go for it on fourth-and-9, while trailing just 6-0 in the second quarter. He didn’t try, either.
MLive.com
30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
MLive.com
How Red Wings’ Seider, Raymond can build on strong rookie seasons
DETROIT -- Rookies Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond were rays of hope for a brighter future during another dreary season for a Detroit Red Wings team that finished 26 points out of a playoff spot. If they need insight on how challenging your second season can be, their captain can...
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff has got to take better care of ball
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Jared Goff has played well this season. So enough that some are openly wondering whether the quarterback is playing his way into the long-term future of the position in Detroit. He also has three turnovers that went for six points the other way this season, all of...
MLive.com
$800 PointsBet promo code for our Red Wings NHL futures prediction
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NHL is back, which makes now the perfect time to sign up for a new PointsBet Sportsbook account. PointsBet is offering all...
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions hit rock bottom in 29-0 loss against Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions promised personnel changes to their league-worst defense. Their solution was to play former cornerback Saivion Smith at safety and former safety Will Harris at cornerback, both of whom wound up leaving the game. Smith left in an ambulance after just one play. His replacement,...
MLive.com
The Detroit Lions are a joke again. Dan Campbell needs to find answers, fast.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Anytime they’re chanting the third-string quarterback’s name at you as you try to walk off the field, you’re probably having a pretty bad time.
MLive.com
Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment
LAWTON, MI – One of Southwest Michigan’s top girls basketball players took a big step toward her college hoops future this week, as Lawton senior McKenna Macon committed to Western Michigan. The 5-foot-8 point guard announced her decision Sunday via Twitter and thanked her father and Lawton head...
