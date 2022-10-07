ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Jurors deliberate for a 2nd full day in Alex Jones' trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury deliberated Tuesday but has reached no verdict so far in its effort to decide on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged by “crisis actors.”. The...
WATERBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Letter to the editor: A call to action on gun violence

Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed by guns. In the communities of southwest Connecticut, we know this staggering loss intimately. And the clarion call to people of goodwill and faith is clear: with our “thoughts and prayers,” much more is needed. The moniker, “You are in...
EASTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Art Town: Is there a future for the Westport Art Museum?

A few years ago, we wrote about the dream, dating back almost 50 years, that artists Leonard Fisher and Burt Chernow had to establish a Westport Art Museum. A committee of artists, hosted by the now defunct Westport Arts Center, and led by Leonard Fisher, was formed, and over the next two years this esteemed group curated a group of works by renowned Westport artists from the past, and an exciting exhibition was planned. Fisher created a video showing the importance these artists had in making Westport into a community that became nationally recognized as an esteemed art town. Fisher’s video also addressed many of the contemporary artists who continue to keep Westport at the forefront of the arts.
WESTPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Recycling fees nearly tripled in CT towns this year, officials say

WILTON — Recycling disposal costs, or tipping fees, have nearly tripled since January — most of that increase happening since July — prompting Wilton officials to look for ways to offset the costs. On Jan. 1, the curbside tipping cost per ton was $44.81. On Oct. 1,...
WILTON, CT
