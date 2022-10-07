ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WSAV News 3

Talmadge Bridge reopened after fatal 3 car accident

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A fatal three car collision caused the Talmadge Bridge to shut down temporarily early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on US 17 just after 5:00 a.m. The vehicle ran off the road, smashed into a concrete barrier and spun out […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Bones found in Broughton Street construction zone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the Broughton Street construction zone on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone.” The items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing. This […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WLTX.com

Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Co Schools Celebrates Pre-K Week, Georgia Pre-K Turns 30

Georgia’s Pre-Kindergarten program turns 30 this year, and October’s annual Pre-K Week is a time to showcase its benefits and encourage leaders to visit classrooms and read to children. October 3-7, marked the 12th annual Georgia Pre-K Week, and community leaders, volunteers and legislators around the state and...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC

