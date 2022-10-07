Read full article on original website
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Oct 4 – 11, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. JOHN’S PLACE. 4 W ALTMAN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 764-6906. Permit Type: FS. Last...
Talmadge Bridge reopened after fatal 3 car accident
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A fatal three car collision caused the Talmadge Bridge to shut down temporarily early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on US 17 just after 5:00 a.m. The vehicle ran off the road, smashed into a concrete barrier and spun out […]
Jasper County K-9 unit finds car filled with drugs following vehicle pursuit
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Jasper County Sheriff's Office deputies detained a man and a woman on drug charges after the two led them on a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to JCSO, deputies began to follow a vehicle when it made an illegal U-turn at the...
Bones found in Broughton Street construction zone
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the Broughton Street construction zone on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone.” The items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing. This […]
Search for missing 20-month-old last seen at Georgia home now on fourth day
(SAVANNAH, Ga.) — The search for a missing 20-month-old entered its fourth day on Saturday, as police have yet to turn up any sign of the toddler. Quinton Simon was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday morning, according to Chatham County police. “Finding Quinton Simon is...
Search underway for toddler who went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia
Investigators are working 18-hour days as they scramble to find a toddler who was last seen Wednesday morning at his home in Savannah, Georgia, Chatham County police said.
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
Bulloch Co Schools Celebrates Pre-K Week, Georgia Pre-K Turns 30
Georgia’s Pre-Kindergarten program turns 30 this year, and October’s annual Pre-K Week is a time to showcase its benefits and encourage leaders to visit classrooms and read to children. October 3-7, marked the 12th annual Georgia Pre-K Week, and community leaders, volunteers and legislators around the state and...
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
Suspect accused of shooting, killing man on Saturday now in custody
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City police say that a suspect who shot and killed a man on Saturday turned herself into police custody on Tuesday. The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) said 25-year-old Taneecia Williams shot the man on Priscilla D. Thomas Way at 9:07 p.m. James Ancrum Jr., 30, was then taken […]
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
