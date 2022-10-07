Read full article on original website
Lovington school bus driver failed to yield
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say the Lovington school bus involved in a crash failed to yield. Fortunately, there were no major injuries. “I personally made contact with the parents, and like I said, thank God we were able to walk out of the hospital last night,” said Pamela Quinones, superintendent of the […]
Chaves County officials searching for woman in murder case
Chaves County authorities are looking for a woman.
krwg.org
Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover
BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
School bus crash with injuries in New Mexico, police said
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus carrying eighth-grade students from a Roswell middle school to Las Cruces. Officials say the crash happened in southern New Mexico on US 70, west of Mescalaro. NMSP says there are injuries involved with the crash. A Facebook post […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs slated to receive baby box
Hobbs is preparing to install a “baby box” where infants can be safely surrendered — and is only the second city in New Mexico to install one. The baby box is in response an incident almost nine months ago when Hobbs resident, Alexis Avila, was caught on a surveillance camera throwing her new-born infant — who was tied in a plastic bag — into a dumpster in near freezing weather. Dumpster divers found the newborn — six hours later, still breathing.
Roswell man convicted in deadly Easter crash sentenced
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man who drove high and caused a deadly Easter crash that killed two young sisters will spend more than four decades behind bars. Investigators say John Ensor tried to pass a car on Hwy 2 near Roswell last year when he crashed head-on into 17-year-old Danae Sosa and her younger sister, […]
KCBD
Hobbs patients directed to other hospitals as Covenant Health deals with water quality, safety issues
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs is “reducing services” and sending patients to other hospitals as they deal with environmental and safety issues. The statement, released on Friday afternoon, says the hospital is concerned about water quality and unsecured points of entry that may be letting in rodents.
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital undergoes voluntary review due to environmental issues
HOBBS, N.M. — Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital will be undergoing a voluntary review after two environmental issues were identified by the hospital on October 7. The two issues are the quality of the water and potential unsealed points of entry. The hospital is undergoing this review in an effort to ensure continued safety and high-quality care.
pinonpost.com
MLG refuses to answer Hobbs newspaper’s candidate questionnaire
In her latest snub to the conservative city of Hobbs in Lea County, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham flatly refused to answer a simple candidate questionnaire from the newspaper, the Hobbs News-Sun. The questionnaire had relevant inquiries about the oil-rich part of the state, specifically if the candidate would support...
Teen dies in crash south of Roswell
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police investigated a fatal crash Friday just south of Roswell at the intersection of New Mexico State Road 2 and Darby Road. They say a 2005 Ford Mustang was traveling west on Darby and, for an unknown reason, failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet […]
3 killed in fiery New Mexico car crash
Three people are dead in Roswell after a fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday, authorities said. Roswell police said a 29-year-old woman and two men — ages 27 and 32 — were killed in the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. The names of the three victims weren’t immediately released....
