Mary Kay Wymer, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Wymer, 77, of Lisbon Road, entered the gates of Heaven at 11:31 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, escorted by her son, Chuckie and surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Wymer was born October 16, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John...
Randy G. “Face” Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy G. “Face” Johnson 48 Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Youngstown campus. Randy was born on September 5, 1974 in Youngstown, a son of Larry Knight and Gwendolyn Johnson. He attended and graduated from...
Hazel Marie Greene, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Marie Greene, 77, of 322 South Truesdale Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:16 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Boardman Campus, following complications from an extended illness. She was born September 23, 1944 in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter...
Jonathon Lee Sapp, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, our beloved Jonathon, 27, of Poland, Ohio left this earth and entered the gates of Heaven. Jonathon was the beloved youngest son of Larry Sapp of Deerfield and Debra (Craig) Fisher of Poland. He also leaves behind sisters, Rebekah...
Gerald “Jerry” Will, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Will, 80, passed away Monday, October 2, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He was born July 28, 1942 to Frank and Eleanor Will. He graduated from Hubbard High School and attended Texas Lutheran University and Youngstown State. He...
Nicolette Perrine, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolette Perrine, age 37, of Newton Falls lost her battle with drug addiction on Friday October 7, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1985 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of her biological parents Jerry Perrine and Brenda (Anderson) Perrine. At the age of...
Arleen L. Hahn, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arleen L. Hahn, 92, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday evening, October 6, 2022. She was born on September 12, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Milton and Elsie Moffatt. Arleen moved from Cincinnati to Austintown with her husband Bob, in...
Rosanne Rossi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosanne Rossi, 74, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. On July 9, 1948, the oldest child of James and Maryanne Bernard burst into the world with a Tide stick in one hand and an etiquette book in the other. Rosanne graduated from Howland High School...
Patricia Teutsch, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Josephine Teutsch, 84, died peacefully Sunday, October 2, 2022, at home. Patricia was born June 27, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of Benny and Ann Wood Russo. Pat is survived by her husband, George William Teutsch, whom she married December 8, 1962; daughter, Christine...
Marla Diane Ramsey, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Diane Ramsey passed away in Alliance, Ohio on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 16, 1957 in West Virginia. Marla went to be with the Lord at the young age of 64. She is preceded in death by her parents; four...
Dorothy “Dottie” Grachanin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dottie” Grachanin, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 8, 2022. Dottie was born August 18, 1944, in West Virginia, the daughter of John, Sr. and Sarah Chaney Hughes. Dottie worked as a waitress for over 30 years. She worked at Café 422,...
Jeannie Mae Oliver, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannie Mae Oliver, 67, of 4420 Youngstown Warren Road, Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born July 29, 1955 in Glenwood, Alabama, the daughter of Leon and Lizzie Mae Wilson...
Sandra R. Reed, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed, 75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack. Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown. She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the...
Jo Anne Lander, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo Anne Lander passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born Jo Anne Rish on February 9, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, where she lived her whole life, except for a brief career as an army wife in the early 1950s. Jo Anne’s...
Shirley Lorene Youmans, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Lorene (Anderson) Youmans, 86 of Beloit, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Bel Air Care Center in Alliance. Shirley was born in Lisbon, Ohio on March 21, 1936 to the late Ernest and Ellen (Taylor) Anderson. Shirley enjoyed to go bowling with...
Fred Howard, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Howard, Jr., age 94 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on his birthday Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Newton Falls. He was born on October 9, 1928 in Pineville, Kentucky, the son of the...
Marvin R. Watt, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyributes) – Services will be Wednesday, October 12, at 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Marvin R. Watt, 88, who passed away Friday afternoon, October 7, at Hospice House. Marvin was born September 17, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of George...
Jacob Jeffery “Moneybagg” Moore, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Jacob J. “Moneybagg” Moore will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Known to his family and friends as “Moneybagg”, Jacob, 21, was called...
Marian Huffman, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Huffman, age 83 of East Palestine, a much loved wife and mother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on July 24, 1939, in East Palestine, daughter of the late Eugene and Anna...
