Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Evers admin: $50 million will be in next budget for Brown County's southern bridge

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County gets a guarantee from Gov. Tony Evers' administration that a bridge, talked about for decades, will be paid for in the next state budget. The proposed southern bridge in De Pere is expected to increase safety and efficiency for those traveling between Brown County and the Fox Valley. It is also expected to cause an explosion of economic development for the area.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin school districts propose new budgets ahead of 2022-23 year

(WLUK) -- Financial directors and school board members in northeast Wisconsin's two largest school districts outlined the challenges ahead of them in upcoming years. "If you don't work in public education, those numbers are going to be startling," Green Bay School Board President Laura McCoy said. "They're huge. This is what it costs to provide education services for roughly 20,000 students."
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Treaty-signing anniversary commemorated on Indigenous Peoples' Day

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Indigenous Peoples' Day is being celebrated nationwide and here in Wisconsin. In Little Chute, Menominee people are marking the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of the Cedars. Under the 1836 agreement, the Menominee Nation ceded four million acres of land to the U.S. for...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay healthcare organizations partner with police for fall Drug Take Back Day

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin's fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these are effective in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Starbucks workers take steps to form union

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Employees of a Starbucks on Green Bay's east side are hoping to form a union. Workers United says the employees at the 2230 Main St. store petitioned the National Labor Relations Board Monday morning to be able to hold a union election. A majority of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Non-PFAS foams used to fight Menominee, Mich., fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A large fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula continues to burn, though it is regarded as contained and under control, authorities say. The fire at Resolute Forest Products has been burning since late Thursday night. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Tuesday update says parts of a warehouse facility next to Resolute's pulp mill remain on fire.
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

FyterTech Nonwovens recognized as inclusive workplace for people with disabilities

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay business is being recognized for its inclusive workplace. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded FyterTech Nonwovens as an exemplary employer for diverse and inclusive hiring practices that welcome individuals with disabilities into the workforce. The award is part of October Disability Employment...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

UWGB dedicates its new media newsroom

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A space was dedicated Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's new media center in honor of Frank Wood. It is called the Frank Wood Media Newsroom. The naming donation is for a classroom and media workspace located next to the Arnold Broadcast Studio. Wood and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Judge denies motion to blame alternate suspect in Green Bay homicide case

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An expected witness in the trial for the murder of a man whose burned body was found at the UW-Green Bay campus can be questioned about his potential role in the death, but a judge Tuesday denied a defense motion for a more formal way to blame him for Jason Mendez-Ramos’ murder.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh Area Job Fair Happening on Wednesday

The Oshkosh Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Oshkosh Arena. Bobbie from the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board joined Living with Amy with more details. More than 90 booths will be at the event and all job seekers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Gas prices drop in Green Bay but rise nationwide

(WLUK) -- Gas prices are on the rise nationwide but dropping slightly in Green Bay. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring areas and their current gas...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: Bay Port still No. 1; Kimberly back in top five

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The final week of the regular season is here and Bay Port has gone wire to wire as the No. 1-ranked team in the FOX 11 Top 11 this season. After that there has been movement, and that includes this week, where Kimberly returns to the top five after beating Neenah 31-10.
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fall foliage nearing peak for some in Northeast Wisconsin

Beautiful blue skies made a perfect backdrop for the fall foliage at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico on Monday. Plenty of golden yellows are coming out around the Interpretive Center, with some orange and red splashes. It's a big reason why some, like Brittany Walczyk and her children, were coming...
WISCONSIN STATE
News Break
Politics
Fox11online.com

Water main break cancels classes at Appleton elementary school

APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton elementary school will be closed Tuesday due to a water main break. The district says Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School will be closed for the entire day and staff should not report. The city of Appleton said a water main broke near Marquette Street. Before and after...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley police look for dog owner after bite incident

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is looking for a dog owner after a dog bite last week in Little Chute. The department says a woman was bitten by a dog while playing with it Friday afternoon at the Outagamie County Dog Park. The dog was...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Fire forces Fish Creek restaurant to close early

FISH CREEK (WLUK) -- A Door County restaurant will reopen Monday afternoon after a small electric fire forced it to close early on Sunday. The English Inn, Fish Creek, posted on Facebook that the fire started in the attic. They are expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Monday. A deputy...
FISH CREEK, WI
Fox11online.com

Two people displaced in Appleton house fire

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Two people are displaced after an early morning fire at a home in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. A search of the home...
APPLETON, WI

