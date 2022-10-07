BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County gets a guarantee from Gov. Tony Evers' administration that a bridge, talked about for decades, will be paid for in the next state budget. The proposed southern bridge in De Pere is expected to increase safety and efficiency for those traveling between Brown County and the Fox Valley. It is also expected to cause an explosion of economic development for the area.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO