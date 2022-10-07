Read full article on original website
Related
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
MLB・
NBC Sports
Tomase: Arbitration projections hint at Red Sox' offseason plans
MLB Trade Rumors just released its invaluable arbitration projections, which means we now have a better understanding of how the Red Sox might attack the offseason. From a high -- but not as high as we thought -- of $16.9 million for Rafael Devers, to a low of $900,000 for recently acquired infielder Yu Chang and outfielder Abraham Almonte, the Red Sox have 11 players due raises in arbitration.
NBC Sports
Realmuto: 'I can promise you, nobody's excited to play the Phillies right now'
ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies' celebration was just starting. The team posed for a picture in front of the pitcher's mound at Busch Stadium and now the party was headed inside to the clubhouse and a stash of champagne. In the dugout, Rob Thomson grabbed J.T. Realmuto just as he...
NBC Sports
Phillies' playoff celebration won't sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox need a new signature celebration song. During their 2021 postseason run, the Red Sox famously rallied around Calum Scott and Tiesto's "Dancing On My Own". They used it as their go-to song for clubhouse celebrations, and it quickly became an anthem for the entire Red Sox fanbase.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Giants look to trade La Stella, shed $11.5M contract
The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason. "The Giants...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts feels like he let Eagles down on Sunday
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a big hand in the team’s 5-0 start to the regular season, but he wasn’t all smiles after the team beat the Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. Hurts led the Eagles on a long drive in the final nine minutes of a 17-17...
NBC Sports
Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady
It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
NBC Sports
Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes
The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB playoffs: Yankees narrowly lead Guardians in Game 1 after Astros stage epic comeback to top Mariners
Wild-card series down, Division Series here we come. MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league are set to join the fray. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves will take on challengers.
NBC Sports
Tomase: On J.D. Martinez and the muddied future of the DH in Boston
J.D. Martinez arrived at a pivotal moment in Red Sox history. David Ortiz's retirement and two quick playoff exits had left the Red Sox searching for a big bat to anchor the lineup. They found one when Martinez agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract at the start of spring training in 2018.
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks will sign Bruce Irvin to their practice squad
The Seahawks are reuniting with linebacker Bruce Irvin. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Irvin is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Irvin with the 15th overall choice in 2012. He spent four seasons in Seattle before leaving for the Raiders in 2016. Irvin returned...
NBC Sports
Phillies in a good spot after surviving Braves in Game 1 of NLDS
ATLANTA -- It's too early to say the Phillies are sitting pretty in their best-of-five National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, but, man, was this ever a good way to start things off. With Nick Castellanos providing big hits early in the game, the Phillies built a six-run...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
'They can smell it' — Why Rob Thomson thinks Phillies have something special brewing
ST. LOUIS -- Rob Thomson was trying to navigate his way out of the champagne- and beer-soaked mosh pit that was the visiting clubhouse at Busch Stadium late Saturday night when he came face to face with a reporter hanging out by the door trying to stay dry. "You feel...
NBC Sports
Braves ticket prices are hilariously low for NLDS games
Philadelphia has been buzzing with Phillies fever since the Fightins came back in Game 1 of their Wild Card series against the Cardinals, and the city is certifiably baseball-crazy ahead of the first home playoff game in 11 years on Friday. Ticket prices here in Philly are reflecting that fervor,...
NBC Sports
Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play
I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
NBC Sports
Giants officially announce Putila as new general manager
SAN FRANCISCO -- When the Giants needed a new general manager in 2019, they chose a young executive from a Chicago Cubs franchise that won the World Series in 2016. For Scott Harris' replacement, the Giants went to the 2017 champion. Former Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila was...
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Buccaneers sign Genard Avery to active roster
The Buccaneers opened up a spot on their 53-man roster on Monday by cutting linebacker Kenny Young and they filled it by signing another one off the practice squad Tuesday. Genard Avery will be moving up to the main roster this week. The veteran was also promoted for the season opener and played 16 special teams snaps in the win over the Cowboys.
NBC Sports
Cardinals cut Andre Baccellia
The Cardinals released receiver Andre Baccellia on Tuesday, the team announced. They signed Baccellia to the active roster Saturday, and he played 12 offensive snaps and four on special teams on Sunday. He has played every game this season, including three elevations from the practice squad. Baccellia has four catches...
NBC Sports
Roob's Obs: Offensive frustration, an unsung hero, and more
This one falls into the category of … “All wins are beautiful things.”. Maybe the Eagles were lucky to escape Arizona with a win Sunday, but good teams find a way to win this sort of game, and the Eagles certainly found a way. I’m not sure how....
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W
This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
Comments / 0