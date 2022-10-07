ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Tomase: Arbitration projections hint at Red Sox' offseason plans

MLB Trade Rumors just released its invaluable arbitration projections, which means we now have a better understanding of how the Red Sox might attack the offseason. From a high -- but not as high as we thought -- of $16.9 million for Rafael Devers, to a low of $900,000 for recently acquired infielder Yu Chang and outfielder Abraham Almonte, the Red Sox have 11 players due raises in arbitration.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Phillies' playoff celebration won't sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox need a new signature celebration song. During their 2021 postseason run, the Red Sox famously rallied around Calum Scott and Tiesto's "Dancing On My Own". They used it as their go-to song for clubhouse celebrations, and it quickly became an anthem for the entire Red Sox fanbase.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants look to trade La Stella, shed $11.5M contract

The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason. "The Giants...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts feels like he let Eagles down on Sunday

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a big hand in the team’s 5-0 start to the regular season, but he wasn’t all smiles after the team beat the Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. Hurts led the Eagles on a long drive in the final nine minutes of a 17-17...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady

It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Tomase: On J.D. Martinez and the muddied future of the DH in Boston

J.D. Martinez arrived at a pivotal moment in Red Sox history. David Ortiz's retirement and two quick playoff exits had left the Red Sox searching for a big bat to anchor the lineup. They found one when Martinez agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract at the start of spring training in 2018.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Seahawks will sign Bruce Irvin to their practice squad

The Seahawks are reuniting with linebacker Bruce Irvin. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Irvin is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Irvin with the 15th overall choice in 2012. He spent four seasons in Seattle before leaving for the Raiders in 2016. Irvin returned...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Phillies in a good spot after surviving Braves in Game 1 of NLDS

ATLANTA -- It's too early to say the Phillies are sitting pretty in their best-of-five National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, but, man, was this ever a good way to start things off. With Nick Castellanos providing big hits early in the game, the Phillies built a six-run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Braves ticket prices are hilariously low for NLDS games

Philadelphia has been buzzing with Phillies fever since the Fightins came back in Game 1 of their Wild Card series against the Cardinals, and the city is certifiably baseball-crazy ahead of the first home playoff game in 11 years on Friday. Ticket prices here in Philly are reflecting that fervor,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play

I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants officially announce Putila as new general manager

SAN FRANCISCO -- When the Giants needed a new general manager in 2019, they chose a young executive from a Chicago Cubs franchise that won the World Series in 2016. For Scott Harris' replacement, the Giants went to the 2017 champion. Former Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila was...
MLB
NBC Sports

Buccaneers sign Genard Avery to active roster

The Buccaneers opened up a spot on their 53-man roster on Monday by cutting linebacker Kenny Young and they filled it by signing another one off the practice squad Tuesday. Genard Avery will be moving up to the main roster this week. The veteran was also promoted for the season opener and played 16 special teams snaps in the win over the Cowboys.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NBC Sports

Cardinals cut Andre Baccellia

The Cardinals released receiver Andre Baccellia on Tuesday, the team announced. They signed Baccellia to the active roster Saturday, and he played 12 offensive snaps and four on special teams on Sunday. He has played every game this season, including three elevations from the practice squad. Baccellia has four catches...
NFL
NBC Sports

Roob's Obs: Offensive frustration, an unsung hero, and more

This one falls into the category of … “All wins are beautiful things.”. Maybe the Eagles were lucky to escape Arizona with a win Sunday, but good teams find a way to win this sort of game, and the Eagles certainly found a way. I’m not sure how....
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W

This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

