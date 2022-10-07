ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

somerset106.com

I-75 Rockcastle County exit to temporary close

The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, as crews perform surveying operations. The ramp will be closed Wednesday, October 12th, beginning approximately 12:00 p.m., and it will reopen at 2:00 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit 62...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pike County schools on two hour delay

PIKE COUNTY (WEHT) – The Pike County School Corporation has released a notice via their Facebook that all schools in the PCSC will be on a 2 hour delay due to a water outage at Winslow. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
City
Chavies, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Perry County, KY
Government
County
Perry County, KY
City
Jackson, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
clayconews.com

ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky

HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office Release Property Tax Information

The following comes from Johnson Co Sheriff Doug Saylor. Property Tax bills will be mailed out by October 14th. Please remember the bill numbers change year to year. Due to the change in administration we will NOT accept debit/credit card payments this year. Taxes must be paid in full. We can NOT accept partial payments. When mailing in your payment please include a self-addressed, STAMPED envelope for your receipt.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash

A man out of Floyd County is now dead following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. 45-year-old Jason Bailey, of Langley, was driving on Sunday afternoon along RT 680, when his pickup truck is said to have left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey received injuries from the crash and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Body found on creek bank ID’d as missing Kentucky flood victim, coroner says

A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff’s body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Hazard Herald

FAKY announces ‘Big Idea’ for EKY housing; nonprofits to build multiple homes for flood survivors

Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky (FAKY) as well as its partners and funders are calling it a plan that cannot wait. FAKY and Fahe have joined forces with the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) and HOMES, Inc., both nonprofit affordable housing developers, to build 16 new homes for survivors of the recent flooding. Four new homes will be built in each of the region’s hardest hit counties — Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry, with HOMES constructing four homes in Letcher County and HDA building the other 12 in Breathitt, Knott and Perry.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Local medical facilities, churches kick off Prayer and Prevention series

ARH, in partnership with Bluegrass Care Navigators and the Kentucky Cancer Program, kicked off their new Prayer and Prevention series on Sept. 28. The first event was held at the shelter and amphitheater next to City Hall in downtown Hazard, and provided the community with access to free prevention screenings including anxiety, depression and stroke; free vaccinations; colon cancer referrals; diabetes education; women's health services; free giveaways; and more. Guest speakers attended the event and a prayer service was also held.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
RICHMOND, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It

Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust

The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
