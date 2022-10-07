Read full article on original website
Related
somerset106.com
I-75 Rockcastle County exit to temporary close
The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, as crews perform surveying operations. The ramp will be closed Wednesday, October 12th, beginning approximately 12:00 p.m., and it will reopen at 2:00 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit 62...
Pike County schools on two hour delay
PIKE COUNTY (WEHT) – The Pike County School Corporation has released a notice via their Facebook that all schools in the PCSC will be on a 2 hour delay due to a water outage at Winslow. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
WKYT 27
Montgomery Co. family calls for change in honor of road worker killed on the job
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County family and friends are calling for change after a loved one was killed while on the job. Allen Congleton’s fiancé Sarah Williams says he originally took a job in road construction to support his family. “On the back of his...
wymt.com
‘No ordinary church’: Through floods and fears, Floyd County church celebrates 50 years
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Lorie and Annette Vannucci planted First Assembly of God in Martin in 1971, kicking off a community-centered church that would continue for decades to come. The church, originally in a storefront downtown, was soon moved to a new location, built in a space where it has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
WATE
East Kentucky remains identified as woman missing since July flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The remains of a woman that has been missing since the historic July flooding have now been located. Breathitt County Executive Jeff Noble confirmed to FOX 56 that the remains located on Saturday were that of 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Kentucky Department of Fish...
wymt.com
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
wklw.com
Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office Release Property Tax Information
The following comes from Johnson Co Sheriff Doug Saylor. Property Tax bills will be mailed out by October 14th. Please remember the bill numbers change year to year. Due to the change in administration we will NOT accept debit/credit card payments this year. Taxes must be paid in full. We can NOT accept partial payments. When mailing in your payment please include a self-addressed, STAMPED envelope for your receipt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
q95fm.net
One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash
A man out of Floyd County is now dead following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. 45-year-old Jason Bailey, of Langley, was driving on Sunday afternoon along RT 680, when his pickup truck is said to have left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey received injuries from the crash and...
Body found on creek bank ID’d as missing Kentucky flood victim, coroner says
A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff’s body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
Community Baby Shower held for Perry County residents
Several organizations recently set up at the Perry County Park to participate in a community baby shower sponsored by the local Family Resource and Youth Centers (FRYSCs) on Sept. 29. The baby shower, said event organizers, focused on families with children from ages 0-5 and expectant mothers. “The event was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FAKY announces ‘Big Idea’ for EKY housing; nonprofits to build multiple homes for flood survivors
Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky (FAKY) as well as its partners and funders are calling it a plan that cannot wait. FAKY and Fahe have joined forces with the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) and HOMES, Inc., both nonprofit affordable housing developers, to build 16 new homes for survivors of the recent flooding. Four new homes will be built in each of the region’s hardest hit counties — Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry, with HOMES constructing four homes in Letcher County and HDA building the other 12 in Breathitt, Knott and Perry.
wdrb.com
Floyd County, Kentucky deputy slowly recovering after being shot in leg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyd County deputy shot in the line of duty is going through a long and painful recovery, reported by LEX18. Darrin Lawson, a Floyd County deputy, was shot in the leg three months ago when a Kentucky man allegedly killed three police officers in an ambush.
Local medical facilities, churches kick off Prayer and Prevention series
ARH, in partnership with Bluegrass Care Navigators and the Kentucky Cancer Program, kicked off their new Prayer and Prevention series on Sept. 28. The first event was held at the shelter and amphitheater next to City Hall in downtown Hazard, and provided the community with access to free prevention screenings including anxiety, depression and stroke; free vaccinations; colon cancer referrals; diabetes education; women's health services; free giveaways; and more. Guest speakers attended the event and a prayer service was also held.
wymt.com
Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
clayconews.com
Alleged Vandalism Duo found with Meth during Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Lt. Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Thursday afternoon October 6, 2022 at approximately 4:10 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Whitley Road, approximately 3 miles South of London while deputies were...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A man out of Eastern Kentucky is now facing a list of charges following a recent traffic stop. This past Thursday, Troopers with the Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle traveling along the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County. During the course of the stop and following a search of...
The Hazard Herald
Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.https://hazard-herald.com
Comments / 0