Collider
Done for Good?: 'Fantastic Beasts' and Nine Other Franchises with Unclear Futures
Creating a sustainable, critically, and commercially successful franchise is the goal of every major film studio. From the Fast and Furious franchise to the MCU, long-running franchises are the cinematic equivalent of a golden ticket, encouraging fans to return regularly to check in on their favorite characters. Given the size...
Collider
Marvel Delays 'Deadpool 3,' 'Fantastic Four,' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' as 'Blade' is Put on Hold
Disney has made some significant changes to its release date schedule including pushing back some major titles for Marvel Studios. Earlier today, reports came out about pre-production being halted on Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie as the studio continues to look for a director after amicably splitting from Basamam Tariq, who remains an executive producer on the project. The project has now moved to September 6, 2024, pushed back from its November 3, 2023 date.
Collider
'Piggy' Clip Shows the Pivotal Turning Point for Laura Galán in Carlota Pereda's Horror Story [Exclusive]
Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive clip from Magnolia Pictures' upcoming horror feature film Piggy. The Spanish horror film centers around Sara (Laura Galán), a teenage girl who suffers constant bullying from her peers and family due to being overweight. After a particularly harrowing bullying session, the tables get turned when Sara sees her bullies getting kidnapped. Now, she has to make the moral choice of helping the police find them or just remaining quiet.
Collider
Was 'The Exorcist' a Cursed Production?
The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.
Collider
10 Underrated Standalone DreamWorks Movies
Since its founding in 1994, DreamWorks has risen to become one of the leading figures in the world of animated films. Their 2001 hit, Shrek, was the first winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Film, and went on to spawn multiple sequels. Other franchises spawned by DreamWorks include Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon.
Collider
'Werewolf by Night': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.
Collider
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has earned a reputation as the premier destination for streaming films, with a vast library with a wide range of options that is always changing. And with a new month comes new additions to streaming services film library. As the nights get longer, and spooky season arrives, it is the perfect time of the year to treat yourself to some horror films, plenty of which have been added to this month’s slate. But if scary movies aren’t to your interest, HBO Max still has you covered with a pair of laugh-out-loud comedies, a gripping thriller, and a superhero epic also joining the service’s library.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
Collider
'The Good Nurse': Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
This is perhaps the biggest true-crime story told on film yet. Nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) may be the most prolific serial killer in history, possibly killing as many as 400 patients in his 16-year career. Enabled by hospital administrators who failed to expose him, Cullen would have gone to kill more were it not for the heroic effort of his fellow nurse and best friend Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) who got him to confess. In the disturbing true-crime thriller The Good Nurse, we learn just how extraordinary Loughren’s heroism is. A single mom struggling to raise her two daughters on a nurse’s salary, Loughren has the additional burden of a severely ailing heart, hiding her cardiomyopathy from her hospital employers to keep her job long enough to earn her health insurance benefit. She endangers her health and job anyway when detectives enlist her help in investigating her good friend Cullen for suspicious deaths in the hospital.
Collider
Who Is Mysaria Talking to in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.
Collider
The Most Badass Final Girls of the 1980s, From Alien Defeats to Dream Powers
In the 1970s, horror movies began to change. The days of Dracula and The Wolf Man were over. There had been a time when religious themed horror films like The Exorcist and The Omen were all the rage. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas began a shift toward a more realistic horror film that focused more on the horror outside your door or through that door you really shouldn’t open. In 1978, Halloween changed everything.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?
The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Just when things seem to be looking up for House Targaryen, the ending of Episode 8 of House of the Dragon sets us on a path of no return with its ending. The episode is an emotional one, especially for Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Daemon (Matt Smith), we see the three reunite after six years separated. Viserys, after suffering from his ailments, is on the brink of death. His face has decayed, his energy has completely drained, and he is addled by milk of the poppy, taken in order to ease his own pain.
Collider
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Featurette: Meet Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson’s Characters [Exclusive]
The theatrical premiere date of Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin is fast approaching and Collider has an exclusive featurette that delves into the varied and complex characters of the film. Titled "Divided We Fall," it features McDonagh and the cast sitting down to talk about the very human themes of the film and how each character's own mindset plays into the conflict at its center between two lifelong friends.
Collider
Brendan Gleeson Reveals Why He Joined Todd Phillips' 'Joker: Folie à Deux' [Exclusive]
While sitting down with the stars of Martin McDonagh's upcoming black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to bring up one of Brendan Gleeson's other future projects. Between talks of the Irish Civil War and Banshees' ensemble cast, we were curious to know how writer-director Todd Phillips' follow-up to his Oscar-winning film Joker got on Gleeson's radar. What was it about the sequel that stood out to him?
Collider
How to Watch Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher' Starring Naomi Watts
Ryan Murphy is fast becoming synonymous with creating the most thrilling and creepy TV shows and after giving us gems like American Horror Story (2011 - present), Scream Queens (2015 - 2016), American Crime Story (2016 - present), Ratched (2020 - present), and more, we can see why. This year, Murphy and his frequent co-creator, Ian Brennan have already co-created a Netflix series titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and now, the duo is back with another true crime miniseries titled The Watcher.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Faith of the Seven Explained: What Are Alicent's Beliefs?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.It is somewhat ironic that the characters in House of the Dragon attempt to justify their actions based on religious reasons. There isn’t a single main character in the series that doesn’t have blood on their hands in one way or another, so claiming to have integrity feels somewhat strange. However, House of the Dragon is grounded in some elements of medieval history. Just like in the real world, the Westerosi families have committed disturbing acts of violence on the basis of faith.
Collider
The Dark Side of a Galaxy Far, Far, Away: The 10 Scariest 'Star Wars' Storylines
The Dark Side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities that some consider unnatural, and in the vast cosmos of the galaxy far, far away, frightening things are afoot. Star Wars has never been considered a scary franchise, crafted as a fantastical adventure for bright-eyed children, but you don't have to search hard to find terror lurking about.
Collider
'The Matrix' Review: Neo's Saga Resonates Louder Than Ever Before
When film historians and cinephiles look back on the most influential years in cinema, it’s hard to argue against the impact of 1999. The last year before the new millennium ushered audiences into the modern age of cinema with films such as The Sixth Sense, The Blair Witch Project, and Magnolia. While there were advances in visual effects, there was a groundswell of stories about dissatisfaction and restlessness born out of the mundanity of the corporate structure. Though films like Office Space and Fight Club explore these themes, there’s one film that stands above the rest when it comes to innovative visual effects and tackling themes of conformity all while transforming the sci-fi genre forever – The Matrix.
Collider
How Daredevil's 'She-Hulk' Appearance Echoes His Mark Waid Comics Run
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Much rejoicing was heard in various corners of the Internet last week, as She-Hulk: Attorney At Law brought Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock into the orbit of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). While Cox had previously appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this marks his first full appearance as Murdock following the cancelation of the Daredevil series on Netflix. And Daredevil's appearance not only showcases the potential path he will take in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but it also draws from a fan-favorite run featuring the Man Without Fear, specifically Mark Waid's work.
