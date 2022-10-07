PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother was killed after police say three teens shot at a car with five children and other family members inside in west Phoenix early Monday morning. According to Phoenix police Sgt. Phillip Krynsky, officers were called out to an AM/PM gas station near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road around 1 a.m. for a shooting. Police said 35-year-old Yenni Dominguez-Leyva was inside the car with a baby, four children and two other family members when 19-year-old Martin Ramirez-Contreras and two teen boys suddenly opened fire on their vehicle. Officers found Dominguez-Leyva shot inside the car with her family. She was pronounced dead at the scene. “I could hear several shots,” said neighbor Angel Losada. “I don’t know, maybe six or seven. It’s very sad, because she leaves behind her little kids.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO