Morning ‘Sip: Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson!
Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 10, Columbus Day.
The 163 rd Mississippi State Fair will run through October 16. For more information, visit msstatefair.com .
