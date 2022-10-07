ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Morning 'Sip: Mississippi State Fair

By Kayla Thompson
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson!

Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 10, Columbus Day.

The 163 rd Mississippi State Fair will run through October 16. For more information, visit msstatefair.com .

