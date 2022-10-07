Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Small wildfires put out as warm temperatures prolong fire season
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Several relatively small wildland fires were put out Monday as unseasonably warm temperatures dry out fuels and prolong the most intense part of fire season, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, three relatively small fires were identified and contained on Monday, October...
ems1.com
Video: Hiker rescued, transported after falling off Ore. cliff
MEDFORD, Ore. — Owing to a team rescue effort that involved some delicate maneuvering from a local helicopter company, a hiker who fell dozens of feet down an embankment in a remote area outside Ashland was safely carried to a nearby hospital. A man who fell from Lost Creek...
oregontoday.net
Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue), Oct. 11
CFPA release, Oct. 10, 2022 – Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties – Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue). Sunday, September 18th, 2022, IFPL also increasing inland. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced that the Regulated Use Closure has lowered to Moderate (Blue) Fire Danger, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure levels will increase as follows: Level 1 for CS1, & CS4, and at Level 2 for CS2, CS5, SK1, & SK2. While in Moderate Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 1:00 p.m. daily. Campfires are allowed at designated locations only, keeping in mind that landowners or other agencies do retain the right to close down campfires altogether. Debris burning, including in burn barrels, is still prohibited. Over the last month, we still have not received a substantial amount of rainfall, and there is still no sign of additional rain in the upcoming forecast. As fuels continue to dry back out from the light rains in September, they become more receptive to sparks and other ignition sources, thus the need for more fire precaution. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season continues, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed if weather conditions and fire danger become more severe. We will be monitoring the weather for any changes, and will update our levels accordingly. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For questions call our office at 541-267-3161.
KDRV
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
KDRV
Motorcyclist died in crash near Lake Selmac
SELMA, Ore. -- Late Saturday night, the Illinois Valley Fire District confirmed over Facebook that a single-vehicle crash that took place earlier in the day has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. IVFD officials confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that crash took place...
kptv.com
Van crashes into tree in Josephine County, leaving driver dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a tree early Friday morning leaving the driver dead, according to Oregon State Police. At about 3 a.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, about 2 miles east of Cave Junction. OSP’s...
kptv.com
Motorcycle crash in Josephine County leaves man dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road in Josephine County left a man dead Saturday evening, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses saw two...
KTVL
Grants Pass man killed after crashing into tree in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 3 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately two miles east of Cave Junction. OSP said a Ford Freestar van, operated by 23-year-old Jason Myers of...
KDRV
Motorcyclist killed after speeding and crashing into fence east of Selma, police say
SELMA, Ore. - A man killed on Saturday, October 8th, in a motorcycle crash has been identified by the Josephine County Sheriff's office as 54 year old Jacob Irison McNeil. The crash happened at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road, east of Selma around 6:30pm. Witnesses at...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
KDRV
Increase in bear sightings in Medford, Ashland
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- There has been a recent increase in bear sightings in the Medford and Ashland areas, according to both the Medford and Ashland police departments. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says bears are getting ready for hibernation right now, meaning they are out looking for food -- even if that means finding it in a residential neighborhood.
KVAL
Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/10 – More Housing for Low and Middle-Income Families Coming to The Rogue Valley, Medford Police Advise About Bear Sighting
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. More Housing for Low and Middle-Income Families Coming to The Rogue Valley. There is more housing for low and middle-income families coming throughout...
KDRV
Medford Police advise east side neighborhood about bear sighting
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police officers have confirmed a bear is in the area of Brook Court and Ruby Drive. That location is near McAndrews Road and Brookdale Avenue in east Medford. MPD says it was giving the bear time and space to leave on its own. Officers monitored the...
KDRV
Two arrested after stolen vehicle investigation in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were arrested after police were investigating a report of a stolen trailer. The two arrested are 61-year-old Tara Leigh Hodges and 60-year-old Theresa Ellen Cranford. At about 9:20 a.m. on October 7, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies found a stolen trailer on...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:30 p.m., a 79-year old man was attempting to continue through Northeast Wright Avenue, across Northeast Winchester Street. The driver did not see a pickup traveling south and his vehicle was almost hit head-on, spinning his sedan around almost a full 360 degrees. Both vehicles were totaled.
kptv.com
Security at storage facility in Grants Pass shoots, injures burglary suspect
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after being shot by a person watching a storage facility in Grants Pass on Saturday night, according to Grants Pass police. Police said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at U-Stow-It Mini Storage on Willow Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot numerous times. Officers provided life-saving care before he was taken to a hospital. He has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Correa Jr.
oregontoday.net
Ocean Quake, Oct. 10
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, Oct. 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located off the South Coast west of Bandon at a depth of 10-Kilometers.
KDRV
Bear spotted in someone's backyard near Brook Court and Ruby Drive
MEDFORD, Ore. --- At about 10 o'clock last night, residence in Brook Court and Ruby Drive noticed lots of commotion outside. “We just saw a lot of lights and police cars all around," said Carmie Kerr, one of the residents in the neighborhood. "So of course we were very curious what was going on in our cul-de-sac here, right across from us.”
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 7
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by Nathan Dickinson (22) of San Jose, CA, left the roadway and rolled multiple times prior to striking an embankment. Prior to the crash the vehicle was observed at a high rate of speed. Dickinson was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. OSP as assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flight, Ashland Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
