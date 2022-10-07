CFPA release, Oct. 10, 2022 – Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties – Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue). Sunday, September 18th, 2022, IFPL also increasing inland. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced that the Regulated Use Closure has lowered to Moderate (Blue) Fire Danger, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure levels will increase as follows: Level 1 for CS1, & CS4, and at Level 2 for CS2, CS5, SK1, & SK2. While in Moderate Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 1:00 p.m. daily. Campfires are allowed at designated locations only, keeping in mind that landowners or other agencies do retain the right to close down campfires altogether. Debris burning, including in burn barrels, is still prohibited. Over the last month, we still have not received a substantial amount of rainfall, and there is still no sign of additional rain in the upcoming forecast. As fuels continue to dry back out from the light rains in September, they become more receptive to sparks and other ignition sources, thus the need for more fire precaution. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season continues, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed if weather conditions and fire danger become more severe. We will be monitoring the weather for any changes, and will update our levels accordingly. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For questions call our office at 541-267-3161.

