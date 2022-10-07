Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Camp Edwards Prescribed Burning Planned
BOURNE – Prescribed burns will be carried out on October 11 and October 12 at Joint Base Cape Cod. Pending the conditions, the fire will mitigate wildland fuel hazards, provide training for firefighters, and simulate natural developments. Camp Edwards is the home to dozens of plant and animal species that are listed by the state. […] The post Camp Edwards Prescribed Burning Planned appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Holidays By the Sea Returns, Though Without Nobska Lighthouse Events
FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce Holidays by the Sea Weekend will return the first weekend of December, although without usual events at Nobska Lighthouse. Organizers are looking into relocating the annual events that traditionally take place there to a location in Woods Hole, as the lighthouse will be under construction. However, other familiar […] The post Holidays By the Sea Returns, Though Without Nobska Lighthouse Events appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19. […] The post Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich
HARWICH – Around 2 PM Monday a man working at a home building site on Orleans Road (Route 39) between the rotary and Holmes Road was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not […] The post Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Prepares for Special Town Meeting
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth voters will soon be able to make their voices heard at Special Town Meeting. Articles on the current draft warrant include funds for an odor control system at the wastewater treatment facility, according to Town Administrator Robert Whritenour. “It is design and replacement. There was an initial odor control system when the […] The post Yarmouth Prepares for Special Town Meeting appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Road Work to Start on Several Sandwich Roads
SANDWICH – Road work is anticipated to start on several roads in Sandwich. Road improvements are scheduled to start Tuesday, October 11 on Newton Road. Work is also anticipated to start Wednesday, October 12 on Sandy Neck Road. More improvements will begin on Thursday, October 13 at the intersection of Cotuit Road & Quaker Meetinghouse […] The post Road Work to Start on Several Sandwich Roads appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Applications Being Accepted by Affordable Housing Lottery
HYANNIS – Applications are currently being accepted for the wait list lottery by the Cape Cod Ready Renters Program. The list is used to select renters for over 40 existing affordable properties in Yarmouth, Barnstable, Orleans, and Falmouth. The income limits vary per address, and units are limited to households earning less than 80 percent […] The post Applications Being Accepted by Affordable Housing Lottery appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
New Bedford man arrested for armed robbery in Hyannis
HYANNIS – On Sunday October 9, 2022 at approximately 7:30pm Barnstable Police Officers responded to an Armed Robbery at the Ocean Street Market in Hyannis. Barnstable Patrol Officers, with the assistance of a Yarmouth Police K-9 unit and Barnstable Detectives secured the scene, searched the area, and recovered evidence to assist in the investigation. 42 […] The post New Bedford man arrested for armed robbery in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Barnstable County Sheriff Candidate Donna Buckley
Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. Former General Counsel with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and Democrat candidate for Sheriff Donna Buckley was welcomed into our studio for a conversation. Buckley outlined her priorities if she were to win the seat, including the need to focus on rehabilitation. […] The post Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Barnstable County Sheriff Candidate Donna Buckley appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Police seek woman accused of stealing wallet, fraudulently using credit cards
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that The female in the photos was involved in the theft of a wallet and fraudulent use of the victim’s credit cards. The wallet was stolen from Old King’s Coffee in West Yarmouth and the credit cards were used at Becker’s Liquor Store. Anyone with information is asked to call […] The post Yarmouth Police seek woman accused of stealing wallet, fraudulently using credit cards appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Resilient Woods Hole Prepares for Sea-Level Rise
FALMOUTH – A local partnership presented their plans for helping Woods Hole adapt to rising sea levels at a recent meeting of the Falmouth Select Board. Resilient Woods Hole is a private-public collaboration to prepare the village for sea-level rise, flooding, and shoreline loss. The initiative is led by a partnership between Woods Hole Oceanographic […] The post Resilient Woods Hole Prepares for Sea-Level Rise appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Buckley and Whelan Highlight Priorities in Sheriff’s Race
HYANNIS – Donna Buckley and Tim Whelan are both running to take over the position of Barnstable County Sheriff in November’s general election. Current Sheriff James Cummings announced he would not seek reelection for a fifth term. Democratic candidate Donna Buckley said the reason she entered the race was because she saw the other option […] The post Buckley and Whelan Highlight Priorities in Sheriff’s Race appeared first on CapeCod.com.
