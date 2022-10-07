FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce Holidays by the Sea Weekend will return the first weekend of December, although without usual events at Nobska Lighthouse. Organizers are looking into relocating the annual events that traditionally take place there to a location in Woods Hole, as the lighthouse will be under construction. However, other familiar […] The post Holidays By the Sea Returns, Though Without Nobska Lighthouse Events appeared first on CapeCod.com.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO