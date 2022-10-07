Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
FORWARDS (14) Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the new team captain. by New York Islanders NYIslanders / NewYorkIslanders.com. Oct. 11, 1979 - Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the third captain in franchise history. Oct. 11, 1975 - The Islanders win their home...
NHL
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Penguins will begin their 2022.23 season on Thursday, October 13. The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
NHL
7 Facts: Nikita Soshnikov
The New York Islanders Russian contingent grew by one on Monday, as Nikita Soshnikov was named to the team's 23-man roster. Soshnikov signed a one-year deal on Sept. 21, as the winger was looking to return to the NHL after spending three seasons in the KHL. Get to know the Islanders new winger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Something to prove
But Perron, who signed a two-year free-agent deal with Detroit on July 13, said it wasn't the first time he's donned Red Wings gear. "When I was 13 or 14, I got some red Sergei Fedorov gloves," Perron said on Sept. 22. "It reminded me of that when I put the gloves on. It's pretty cool. An Original Six team, for me, I never had the chance (to play for one) throughout all the teams and opportunities I've had in my career so far."
NHL
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
NHL
All the Kings Men Podcast | 10 Biggest Questions for the 2022-23 Season
The LA Kings 2022-23 season is about to begin! Jim Fox and Nick Nickson join host Jesse Cohen to ask the 10 biggest questions facing the Kings in the upcoming year. The pair of veteran broadcasters look at the changes made to the organization and the changes still to come if the LA Kings want to return to the playoffs at the end of the season.
NHL
Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings
Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Ducks, Honda Center Name Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling as Official Partner
The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center announced today a new multi-year partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. For the first time since 2005, Coca-Cola products return to the Anaheim arena, effective immediately. With this new partnership, Coca-Cola's diverse beverage portfolio will be served at all of Honda Center's concession stands and...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Holloway, Kuzmenko, Addison among preseason standouts worth adding; season preview podcasts. Each week during the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com will provide the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY...
NHL
'It's a slow burn' | How Dahlin has emerged as a leader with Sabres
Defenseman enters his 5th NHL season and 1st as an alternate captain. Kyle Okposo first saw the fire in Rasmus Dahlin in 2018, when Dahlin was an 18-year-old rookie in Buffalo and only months removed from being selected first overall in the NHL Draft. Dahlin was as competitive as he...
NHL
Five Takeaways from Lou Lamoriello's Preseason Press Conference
The Islanders GM offered insights and injury updates as team announces 23-man roster. After announcing the team's 23-man roster on Monday evening, New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello addressed the media on a variety of topics. Off the top, Lamoriello was pleased with the team's training camp,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 11, 2022
The sixth season of Vegas Golden Knights hockey has arrived as the team visits the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. Watch Party: Sierra Gold - 9465 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89123. Pregame Show: Vegas Golden Knights Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Twitch at...
NHL
Jets and Moose kick off the 2022-23 season
Delicious new concessions, exclusive content series, premium Jets Gear shopping experience and new ways to win!. WINNIPEG, Oct. 11, 2021 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Hockey Clubs return to regular season action this week, kicking off the 2022-23 season with the Jets Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. CT vs. the New York Rangers, the Moose Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. CT vs. the Rockford IceHogs, followed by an encore Moose vs. IceHogs matchup on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT.
NHL
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
NHL
Blues recall Leivo, Neighbours from Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Josh Leivo and Jake Neighbours from the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Leivo, 29, was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 14, 2022....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Ducks Send Gawdin to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have assigned center Glenn Gawdin to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames (2020-22), including two contests last season. The 6-1, 191-pound forward spent the majority of 2021-22 with the Stockton Heat of the AHL, scoring 15-35=50 points, ranking tied for second in assists and third in points among team leaders. He also scored 3-3=6 points in 10 Calder Cup Playoff contests.
NHL
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster
Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
NHL
Practice Notebook - Oct. 11, 2022
Jets reflect on four days in Banff: "It really puts everybody on the right foot moving forward" Even after his second two-hour practice in as many days, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt still has a smile on his face. It's hard not to when the two previous days were spent...
Comments / 0