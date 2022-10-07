Best MLB Playoffs Promo Codes & Betting Offers: MLB Playoffs 2022

New York Post readers can get their hands on a load of great betting offers and promotions ahead of the MLB playoffs. Check out how to claim them and get involved in the action as we near the start of one of the best months of the year on the sports calendar.

Betting on Baseball?

Live Betting MLB Same Game Parlay? MLB Promos (/5) MLB Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

BetMGM is the go-to sportsbook for the MLB playoffs. They offer multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder and lots of alternative spreads and totals on each MLB game, as well as live betting. If you don’t mind tying up your money for the long haul, they offer plenty of exciting futures markets as well.

The desktop site is easy to use, the app is highly rated, there are competitive bonuses, customer service is strong, and the lines are competitive. This sportsbook should appeal to all MLB bettors and is one to check out ahead of the playoffs.

Get the BetMGM Bonus Code

Live Betting MLB Same Game Parlay? MLB Promos (/5) MLB Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓5/55/5✓



FanDuel has emerged as the most popular sportsbook in many legal betting states. That is largely down to the appealing bonuses it offers. There is a fantastic new customer offer, which you can use for the MLB playoffs, and then you will benefit from a multitude of ongoing MLB promos, including free bets, contests, odds boosts, and parlay insurance.

Check out the FanDuel Promo Code

Live Betting MLB Same Game Parlay? MLB Promos (/5) MLB Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

Caesars Sportsbook is right up there among the top betting sites in the business. Having taken over from what was previously William Hill, the entity will be a real heavyweight, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top sportsbooks.

Caesars provides generous MLB betting odds, large bonuses, and a great mobile app. It is a strong option for high rollers because its maximum payouts are huge, but casual MLB bettors should also enjoy betting on the MLB at Caesars.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Live Betting MLB Same Game Parlay? MLB Promos (/5) MLB Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓3/55/5✓

You will find an exciting selection of live betting options on MLB games online when you visit BetRivers. The live betting platform is laid out neatly and effectively, and you can place live bets quickly and easily.

The odds are competitive, and the breadth of wagering options is very impressive, including lots of live spreads, totals, game props, and player props. The sliding tool for alternative totals and spreads is a delight to use. This is another great MLB betting site.

Check out the BetRivers Bonus Code

With most playoff spots being locked up, two divisional foes still had plenty to fight for as the Braves battled the Mets over the weekend for divisional supremacy. Sweeping the Mets 3-0, the Braves now sit firmly as the second seed, needing only one more win to lock up the division title.

Speaking of locking up their divisional titles, the AL’s top three seeds in order will be the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and Cleveland Guardians. The NL’s top three as of now are the LA Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and St. Louis Cardinals.

While the top three of each side of the bracket are pretty much locked up, the wild card teams are still battling for position, mainly in the AL, with Seattle and Tampa finishing out the season for the fifth and sixth spots.

The Dodgers will be the team to beat, as they were the favorite throughout the whole season and flexed against the rest of the league while winning over 110 games. Their last title came in 2020 when they beat Tampa 4-2.

On the other side, the Astros quietly put together a magical season themselves. Winning over 100 games and locking up the one seed, they will look for World Series redemption after losing in last year’s finals to the Braves 4-2.

RankAppNew User PromoT&CsiOS?Android? 1 Caesars Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULLNew players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.✓✓2 FanDuel No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓✓3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.✓✓4 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit BonusNew players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only✓✓