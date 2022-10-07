Meet the gorgeous WAGs supporting the Mets in the Wild Card vs. the Padres

The Mets’ playoff run begins Friday at Citi Field, where they’ll host the Padres in the wild-card round. With October baseball now in full swing take a look at who will be supporting the Mets throughout the postseason.

Pete Alonso with wife Haley Alonso Instagram/Haley Alonso

Haley and Pete Alonso tied the knot in Nov. 2021. Instagram/Haley Alonso

The Alonsos met Pope Francis during their honeymoon overseas last fall. Instagram/Haley Alonso

A Citi Field staple, Haley Alonso has been cheering on the Mets all season long, regularly sharing photos and videos from game days on Instagram. When the Mets clinched a postseason berth in September, Haley — who married the 27-year-old Alonso last year — congratulated the team with a sweet tribute.

“Ready for October baseball!” Haley exclaimed in an Instagram Story at the time.

The Alonsos tied the knot in Nov. 2021 and later traveled to Italy for their honeymoon. During their time overseas, the couple encountered Pope Francis at Vatican City.

Max Scherzer with wife Erica Instagram/Erica May-Scherzer

The couple, who wed in 2013, celebrated the Mets' Opening Day in April with their family. Instagram/Erica May-Scherzer

Max Scherzer signed a three-year deal with the Mets in Nov. 2021. Instagram/Erica May-Scherzer

Married since 2013 , Erica and Max Scherzer have savored every moment of their first season with the Mets, whom the right-hander signed with in Nov. 2021 on a three-year, $130 million deal. A former athlete herself, Erica, was a pitcher on the softball team at Missouri. She ended her career early due to a heart condition, per The Washington Post .

Erica celebrated the Mets’ Opening Day in April, posting a sweet family photo on Instagram that featured Scherzer, 38, in his uniform. The couple is expecting their fourth child , a baby girl, in Feb. 2023.

Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero Instagram/Katia Reguero

Prior to the start of the regular season, the couple got married in Dec. 2021. Instagram/Katia Reguero

Francisco Lindor and Katia Reguero are parents to a young daughter named Kalina. Instagram/Katia Reguero

Prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, Francisco Lindor married Katia Reguero in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in December. The couple, who got engaged in late 2020, shared photos from the big day on their Instagram pages, including the moment they became husband and wife.

“I promise to love you forever, ‘til death do us part,” Reguero captioned the post .

Lindor, 28, told The Post in April that he met Reguero, who hosts the “Un-a-Parent” podcast , through social media. They share one child together, a young daughter named Kalina.

Jeff McNeil and his wife, Tatiana Instagram/Jeff McNeil

The couple has been married since 2018. Instagram/Jeff McNeil

Tatiana and Jeff McNeil welcomed a son, Lucas, in July 2022. Instagram/Jeff McNeil

This postseason will be extra special for Jeff McNeil and his wife, Tatiana, as they welcomed the newest Mets fan over the summer.

“A week ago, we welcomed the sweetest baby boy into our family and he has already been on quite an adventure!” the 30-year-old utility player gushed of son Lucas , who was born on July 13.

McNeil and Tatiana have been married since 2018, with the couple celebrating their four-year anniversary in February. McNeil, who won this year’s National League batting title , thanked Tatiana for her infinite support in an Instagram tribute .

Stacey Harris and Jacob deGrom attend a Rangers game at Madison Square Garden in Nov. 2014. GC Images

Jacob deGrom attends the MLB Red Carpet Show with his family in July 2019. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Life changed drastically for Jacob deGrom in 2014. Not only was the right-handed pitcher promoted to the major leagues that year, but he married his wife, Stacey Harris. DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, shares two young children with Harris, with his son arriving in 2016.

“I was born on a Father’s Day, and my first Father’s Day is my birthday. I don’t really want [presents]. I am just happy to have my family up here with me,” he told The Post in the spring of 2016. “I am happy to be a father. It really puts things in perspective . . . what is important and what is not.”

Brandon Nimmo and his wife, Chelsea Instagram/Brandon Nimmo

The couple has enjoyed date nights at Islanders games. Instagram/Brandon Nimmo

Brandon Nimmo and his wife, Chelsea, are proud pup parents. Instagram/Brandon Nimmo

Brandon Nimmo and wife Chelsea, a nurse, swapped vows in 2017, two years after announcing their engagement .

Though the couple keeps much of their romance under wraps, the 29-year-old outfielder occasionally posts Instagram photos of their date nights, some of which have included Islanders games.

Nimmo and Chelsea are proud pup parents to a dog named Jake.

Edwin Diaz and his wife, Nashaly Mercado Instagram/Nashaly Mercado

Edwin Diaz poses with his family at Citi Field. Instagram/Nashaly Mercado

The couple enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their two children in June 2022. Instagram/Nashaly Mercado

Together for more than 10 years, Edwin Diaz celebrated a decade of love with his wife, Nashaly Mercado, in August.

“I want to thank God for all the blessings he has given us in these 10 years for our beautiful children and for all the beautiful things that are happening I love you so much,” the 28-year-old righty gushed on Instagram at the time.

Mercado boasts nearly 11,000 followers on the social media platform, where she frequently shares pics of her family, fashion, and game-day outings.

Mark Canha and wife Marci with their family. Instagram/Mark Canha

Mark Canha's biggest fans take a sweet snap with Mr. and Mrs. Met. Instagram/Mark Canha

Much like her husband, outfielder and food blogger Mark Canha, Marci Canha also has quite a social media audience. Shortly after the 33-year-old athlete was hit by a pitch in a May game against the Cardinals, Marci took to Twitter , where she posted a “Friends” GIF that featured David Schimmer’s Ross Geller holding back Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green, the latter of whom was pumping her fists.

Marci’s post went on to receive over 700 “likes” from fans, making it clear Mets fans have the Canha family’s back. The mother of two has also been showing her support for the team leading up to the postseason.